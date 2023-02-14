Parts of Tribland could receive up to 8 inches of snowfall Wednesday and overnight into Thursday, and windy conditions could bring blowing snow, poor visibility and treacherous travel, the National Weather Service reported.
As of late Tuesday afternoon, NWS was predicting 4-8 inches of snow across a Winter Storm Watch area that includes the Tribune’s entire coverage territory, with the exception of Hall and Hamilton counties.
Locations in the Interstate 80 corridor in south central Nebraska were expected to receive 2-5 inches of snow, while areas from Grand Island north might receive 1-4 inches.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Winter Storm Watch was to run noon Wednesday through noon Thursday, but the majority of the snowfall was expected by sunrise Thursday, according to a briefing document from the weather service’s Hastings Forecast Office.
The Winter Storm Watch was expected to be changed into either a Winter Storm Warning or a Winter Weather Advisory by Wednesday morning.
Officials were expecting sustained northerly winds of 20-25 miles per hour, with gusts of 25-35 mph and occasionally up to 40 mph. Areas of blowing snow were considered likely.
Wednesday night’s low temperature in Hastings was expected to dip to 14 degrees, with wind chill factors as low as 4 degrees below zero.
Winds were expected to diminish steadily throughout the day on Thursday, with the high temperature reaching 27 degrees.
The weather was expected to improve later in the week, with sunny conditions and highs near 38 on Friday and 42 on Saturday.
