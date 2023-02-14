Parts of Tribland could receive up to 8 inches of snowfall Wednesday and overnight into Thursday, and windy conditions could bring blowing snow, poor visibility and treacherous travel, the National Weather Service reported.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, NWS was predicting 4-8 inches of snow across a Winter Storm Watch area that includes the Tribune’s entire coverage territory, with the exception of Hall and Hamilton counties.

