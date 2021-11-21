A 30-year-old Grand Island resident was sentenced Nov. 8 in Adams County District Court to two years of probation with a suspended 90 days in jail for second-degree forgery on Oct. 24, 2020.
Cory J. Frankenberg pleaded no contest Aug. 10. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of theft by deception.
According to the arrest affidavit, Frankenberg used a stolen check to purchase a vehicle for $1,800.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Frankenberg.
Second-degree forgery, value $1,500-$5,000, is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
