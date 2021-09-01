Hastings Family YMCA representatives began quietly fundraising for a $13.9 million building project on March 9, 2020.
“Then 10 days later we had to close the Y because of COVID, but we kept going,” YMCA CEO Troy Stickels said. “We kept asking. We kept setting up meetings. It’s been great. Over the last year and half we’ve been silently meeting with major donors.”
That silence ended Tuesday evening with a celebration. About 175 people gathered at Brique 1887, 109 N. Burlington Ave., for a capital campaign kickoff.
“We want everybody to know about it and have an opportunity to give,” Stickels said.
As part of this project, the YMCA will be renovating the 46,500 square feet of existing space at the 16th Street building and adding 77,000 square feet of new additions.
The Hastings Family YMCA’s two buildings — 16th Street original YMCA and 18th Street — are in need of substantial repairs, Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, and more streamlined layout to help create operational efficiency. Based on a community survey and strategic planning by key stakeholders and leaders, the Y has reimagined a space that includes renovating and expanding the 16th Street facility and selling the 18th Street facility.
The Hastings Family YMCA worked with an architecture engineering firm, Schemmer, on the project
According to project promoters, this new and improved Hastings Family YMCA will offer a welcoming, bright, safe and vibrant space to best serve not only children and youth, but all ages and abilities in the community.
The renovating portion of the project will include new parking, mechanical systems, a new swimming pool, updated locker rooms, new childwatch space, STEM room, and ADA access to all areas of the building. The new additions include a therapy pool, early childhood development center, two new courts for basketball, volleyball and pickleball, remodeled Adventure Challenge, a second-floor fitness center, and an indoor field turf space.
To date, $9,377,528 of the $13.9 million goal has been raised. Of the goal amount, $13,400,000 will go toward construction and the remainder will go toward the Y’s endowment fund.
Stickels said he has a lot of different emotions about getting to the public announcement stage of the capital campaign and the success it already has seen.
“All along I was confident we would do this, but in reality it’s never been done before to this amount,” he said. “I’m just humbled by the amount of people who have volunteered to help. People just keep saying yes to helping. It feels great. Obviously we have a ways to go to get to the end, but it looks like we’re going to get there if we keep going the way we’re going. I told the architects I’d like to be done before they are.”
He hopes to have the remainder of the money raised by the end of the year and start construction in spring 2022.
Of the funds raised so far, $6.9 million were local gifts from families and businesses and small foundation gifts. The rest of it came from out-of-town foundations.
A link was to be added Tuesday night to the Y’s website, www.hastingsymca.net, where donors could give to the capital campaign.
Giving information will be available at both buildings. Y representatives can also meet with potential donors if desired.
There are a lot of options, Stickels said, including “in memory” gifts.
He was joined at the celebration Tuesday by fellow speakers Eric Barber, CEO of Mary Lanning Healthcare; Rich Lloyd, executive president of Hastings College; Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte; and Dave Rippe, representing the steering committee.
Campaign co-chairs David and Brandee Schram provided the opening remarks.
David Schram, a physician with the Family Medical Center of Hastings, said since his family moved to the community 18 years ago, the Y has been instrumental.
“I can remember when we first came here, the 18th Street and the 16th Street were instrumental for us moving here because of the activities, programs, fitness opportunities that we felt fit our lifestyle,” he said. “For me personally, the YMCA kind of embodies two of the most important things for me in my life, which is fitness and helping others. As a family physician, that’s what we do is help people. We really focus on prevention and wellness in family medicine. The Y does that, as well.”
Brandee said the Y is there to serve people in all phases of life.
“When we first moved here I had little kids,” she said. “They grew up in the Y. They learned how to play their sports in the Y. They did preschool, fantastic preschool. They did swimming lessons at preschool. So if you’re young and you have kids, the Y provides a lot.
“My kids now are going to college. I want Hastings to be an option for them to come back to. They want something like that. As a city to recruit young families, young business persons, you really need something like that to stand out and help recruit. Overall, I love the city of Hastings and I think it’s really important to the city of Hastings for those reasons.”
She said the campaign’s success so far shows Hastings is a community of people who care about providing a high quality of life.
“They’re willing to see the importance and willing to be a part of it,” she said. “That is amazing and we are thankful to be here in that kind of environment.”
Stickels said major YMCA building projects like this in other communities have proven to be economic drivers.
“It attracts people to town,” he said. “It keeps people here. We hope employers will use it to attract and retain staff. Our youth, our seniors, just having a facility that’s conducive to everybody and honestly having a YMCA that’s here forever is important.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.