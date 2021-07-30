Hundreds packed into Lifehouse Church Tuesday evening as Matt Innis encouraged citizens to get involved in the discussion over health education standards being proposed by the Nebraska Department of Education.
Innis is a former chairman of the Lancaster County Republican Party who ran against U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse in the 2020 primary election.
The first draft of the standards was released by the Nebraska Department of Education on March 10. The department has been accepting public feedback through emails, letters and surveys since it was published, and the draft is expected to go through several rounds of revision. On Thursday afternoon, education officials said they planned to largely scrap the current proposal related to sex education in the face of widespread opposition.
Under the standards as they had been proposed, kindergartners would learn about different kinds of family structures, including same-gender families. First-graders would be taught about gender identity and gender stereotypes. Students in fourth grade would be taught the difference between sex assigned at birth and gender identity.
Sixth-graders would learn about a range of identities related to sexual orientation, including heterosexual, bisexual, lesbian, gay, queer, two-spirit, asexual and pansexual. They would be taught the differences between cisgender, transgender, gender nonbinary, gender expansive and gender identity.
Since the initial draft was released, Innis has been conducting public meetings across Nebraska to share his concerns with others. Innis said they were not part of an organization, just concerned citizens who researched the issue.
Innis, along with others against these standards, said he believes the subject matter is inappropriate for children. He expressed concerns about how the draft was created and what it will teach students if passed.
He said it is important for parents to reach out to local representatives and make their voices heard.
“So many people say they would die for their kids, but I bet they wouldn’t go to a school board meeting,” he said.
Innis showed that the Nebraska’s standards were the exact same as those found in the National Sex Education Standards.
According to the National Sex Education Standards, which are publicly available at advocatesforyouth.org, the purpose is to create a dialogue about sex education and to promote “institutionalization of quality sex education in public schools.”
Supporters of the revised standards say they would save lives. Recognizing diverse family structures, gender identities and sexual orientations would make those children and families feel welcome instead of leaving them ostracized and vulnerable to depression and suicide.
Nearly 40 community and youth-serving organizations from across Nebraska signed a letter of support of the proposed health standards, according to a press release from Women’s Fund.
“We must remember the intention behind the creation of the statewide health education standards — to prevent and reduce negative health outcomes for all young people,” said Jo Giles, Women’s Fund executive director. “To do this, students need complete and honest information about their health and well-being. Together, we join proud Nebraska-based organizations in supporting these essential elements that meet young people where they are and help to create safe and affirming learning environments for all young people.”
