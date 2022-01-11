LINCOLN — A 47-year-old Hastings man was sentenced to five years of probation and $63,443.77 in restitution for mail fraud Jan. 7 in federal court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Codie D. Malesker and ordered that he serve 15 weekends in jail as part of his probation.
Malesker became an insurance agent with Midwest Regional Agency in July 15, 2013, and operated Malesker Agency LLC in Hastings. Malesker also served as a pastor and board member at Faith Community Tabernacle.
Malesker also was a partner in a construction company, Shaun Peck Family Construction LLC. Malesker’s responsibilities with the construction company were to manage the finances of the company. In that position, Malesker had access to the bank account of the construction company, retained possession of the checks and debit cards for the company, and had access to an Intuit account to generate estimates with the company letterhead.
Over a roughly four-year period, Malesker issued policies to himself, his insurance agency, and Faith Community Tabernacle and then made fraudulent claims against those policies and would divert those proceeds to accounts he controlled. As a result of this scheme to defraud, Malesker caused an actual loss of $76,296.48.
In one such instance, Malesker filed a theft loss claim against his Continental Western Insurance Group policy reporting $13,388 in premium cash and $18,723.11 in personal property as being stolen from the Malesker Agency Office. In support of this claim, Malesker submitted fraudulent receipts and bank records. As a result of this fraudulent claim, Continental Western Insurance Group mailed two claims checks totaling $31,648.77 from Des Moines, Iowa, to Malesker in Hastings.
This case was investigated by the Nebraska Department of Insurance and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
