Laurel Teal encouraged students to take an interest in water issues that will become more prevalent in the western states as part of Hastings College Lecture Series Student Symposium on climate change Wednesday.
Teal, a 2017 graduate of Hastings College, currently works for Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Castlewood Canyon State Park. The seventh-generation Coloradan is working toward a commission as a permanent park ranger. In addition to teaching visitors about the history of the area, she helps manage the park land and groundwater aquifer, responds to emergencies and runs the ranger station and visitor center.
For her HC capstone project, she analyzed sediment mitigation policy on the upper South Platte River in lieu of catastrophic wildfire on behalf of Denver Water, and the sediment traps she ultimately recommended sit on the river to this day.
She went on to receive a master of arts in American history from Boston College in 2019 and master’s of public administration in natural resource management from the University of Colorado at Denver in 2020.
Teal’s lecture, titled “Whiskey is for Drinking, but Water Is for Fighting: an Intro to the West’s Most Finite Resource,” provided an overview of the history of the land and water use in Colorado and other western states.
She said that the land had been populated since the Ice Age and included indigenous people long before the United States expanded to the region.
Water scarcity long has been a factor for people living there. She said the area receives about one-fifth of the amount of rainfall of the rest of the country.
“In Colorado where I live, we get about 13 inches per year, if we’re lucky,” she said.
She said people stayed close to cities because water was crucial to survive, whereas other regions allowed people to settle and farm in rural areas.
As Americans expanded west, Teal said there was a concept of people going out to conquer the land. She said the European way of thinking brought to the task was to change the land from wild to settled, but the differences created by the reality of water scarcity wasn’t realized until later.
“In reality, there’s no way to separate the city from nature,” she said.
Through various water compacts, the affected states have worked to gain control of water rights for rivers in the area.
“States found themselves in court arguing about water rights regularly,” she said.
When she was in school, Teal thought the main need was to come up with new ideas about water management.
“Now that I’m actually in the field, I realize what people are in need of is conflict resolution,” she said. “The biggest thing is we’re all in this together. What Colorado does will impact Nebraska… I think it all comes down to working with neighbors, even if the issues are different.”
She encouraged students to consider study of groundwater, especially given the proximity of the Ogallala Aquifer.
Following the presentation, Teal said she wanted to change the perspectives of students looking at the issue.
“I hope to spark some interest in groundwater as a solution so they can put their bright young minds to work,” she said.
Teal was one of six speakers at the symposium, which included both in-person and virtual presenters.
A sustainability fair was held in the Hazelrigg Student Union where local businesses and others promoted environmentally conscious and community friendly products and more.
The event culminated with a panel discussion between Hastings College’s faculty and event attendees, explaining their work in relation to the many fields of climate change.
