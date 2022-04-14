Brian Hessler, former captain with the Hastings Police Department, is vying to become the next Adams County Sheriff, facing incumbent John Rust in the Republican primary election on May 10.
Hessler, 44, is a husband and father of three. He and his wife, Anne, have lived in Hastings for 17 years and own two small businesses in downtown Hastings.
Brian began his law enforcement career in 1999 in western Nebraska and moved to Hastings in 2005 to join the Hastings Police Department. He held various roles in the department, working his way up to captain as Administrative Services Division Commander. He left the department to start his own business in 2019.
Hessler said the Adams County Sheriff’s Office is running well, but he would like to bring a new perspective to the department.
He has four main areas in which he believes he can help the agency grow: improving transparency, promoting community outreach and partnerships, advancing technology and professional resources, and enhancing training for deputies.
He said transparency in the department can be improved through use of social media and sharing real-time information with local media outlets.
“As residents of the county, you should be informed about how your sheriff’s department is supporting you and keeping you safe,” he said on his campaign website, www.hesslersheriff.com.
To promote community outreach and relationships, Hessler wants to create partnerships with schools or nonprofit agencies in the communities served by the department as a way for deputies to interact with citizens outside of service calls.
He said the department needs to invest in the technology and resources to help and protect the deputies, who are already in a dangerous line of work. Body cameras, upgraded communications equipment and real-time mapping systems are among the improvements he feels are crucial for the department.
Along with technology, Hessler said, the department can enhance its training program beyond the basics of firearms, tactics and driving. Other crucial training areas include implicit bias training, crime scene investigations/forensics training and mental health first aid.
“As sheriff, I would ensure all deputies be trained in mental health first aid so they are able to recognize signs and symptoms of people in crisis and know how to properly engage with these citizens,” he said on his website.
Due to the only candidates for the Adams County Sheriff being Republican, the winner of the office for the next four-year term likely will be decided in the primary election.
Since it is a partisan race, only voters registered as Republican will be allowed to vote on the ticket. The last day to register a party affiliation before the primary is April 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.