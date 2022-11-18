For Golden Ticket Cinemas and the renovation of the former Imperial Theatre, the hard part is done.
That is how John Bloemeke, president of Golden Ticket Cinemas, characterized the renovation project during a tour on Wednesday.
“The hard part is right here,” Bloemeke said, pointing to the floor and the wall. “All the new plumbing and electrical. That was challenging.”
He said much of that work was supposed to be done by July, but was only recently completed due to supply chain and labor issues.
The Imperial Theatre, just west of the old mall site off West 12th Street, has been closed since February 2017.
Bloemeke hopes the Golden Tickets Cinemas at the Theatre District will be open “within one to two months.”
“If we could be open in a month, right before the Christmas season that would be phenomenal, but we want to do it right. We don’t want to do it quick,” he said. “So, if it’s not 100% good then we won’t open it.”
Bloemeke is not giving up on opening before Christmas.
Even opening in January would give the theater time to work out the kinks before a strong February for movies.
“It’s not all doom and gloom not being open for Christmas, but I really would like to,” he said. “We’ll see. What can you do? So much is out of your control.”
During the tour, Bloemeke pointed out where in the lobby, south of the front doors, the register will be located and where the self-serve Icee and soda station will be located.
A kegerator and beer bottle cooler will be behind the register.
Fryers, milkshake machines and ovens will be located nearby as well.
In addition to traditional movie theater food and drink, the Golden Ticket Cinema will offer “pub fare”: pizza, chicken tenders, chicken wings, mozzarella sticks, fried pickles and milkshakes.
Boneless chicken wings are Golden Ticket’s number one seller out of the kitchen.
Bloemeke said milkshakes look really awesome on a menu board, but aren’t necessarily a top selling item.
“Sometimes it’s not even about selling items,” he said. “It’s the fact that you have them. It resonates with people: ‘Wow, this theater has beer? Give me a soda.’ But in the back of their head it resonates that this is an evolved, nice theater.”
In the southwest corner of the lobby will be a television playing sports as well as arcade options like pinball and redemption games.
The auditorium floors were a little dusty, but soon would be refinished with an epoxy coat in advance of installation of state-of-the art heated seats with tables for food.
The building now has a new ceiling, roof and HVAC units.
There are new, digital projectors, seven-channel surround sound and new screens that are as close to wall to wall as possible.
Bloemeke said plumbing contractors initially discussed working around the existing bathrooms.
“I said I don’t we want to do that,” he said. “Sometimes you can put lipstick on a pig a little bit. I said (the old bathrooms) are not going to work.
Bloemeke said Golden Ticket Cinemas is the fastest growing theater circuit in the country.
“Pretty much all we’ve done up to this point has been taking over older facilities and bringing them up,” he said.
The North Carolina-based Golden Ticket already has locations in Kearney, Scottsbluff and North Platte.
Bloemeke said the story of Golden Ticket’s Scottsbluff and North Platte theaters are very similar to the former Imperial Theatre in that those other theaters had historical success under previous ownership.
“But they were just not evolving in a way that customers are demanding,” he said.
In Hastings, people were leaving to go to movies elsewhere.
There will soon be six screens in Hastings, eventually going to eight once the Rivoli in downtown Hastings completes its conversion from three to five screens.
“There will really be no reason for people to leave Hastings to go anywhere else to the movies,” Bloemeke.
He said Golden Tickets Cinemas at the Theatre District and the Rivoli will have the best seats and the best sound.
“Hopefully the community embraces it,” he said. “I think they will. From our experience, they do. It’ll be exciting.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.