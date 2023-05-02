Adams County officials are bringing in a former district court judge to provide guidance on the future of the county Public Defender's Office.
Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a contract with Stephen Illingworth to perform consulting duties for the county board regarding the Public Defender’s Office.
David Bergin, assistant Adams County Attorney, said the contract was recommended by the personnel committee.
Under the contract, Illingworth will act as an independent consultant to evaluate and assess the current office structure, organization, processes and people in the Adams County Public Defender’s Office.
Illingworth will provide recommendations about staffing requirements; recruitment of new personnel; compensation structure; general operations; and processing of caseloads to improve the administration, efficiency and effectiveness of the office. He will evaluate whether the office should remain an elected official position or revert to an appointed position.
The contract provides for a fee of $150 an hour up to $2,000 for the work to be completed.
Illingworth is familiar with the justice system in Adams County after serving 33 years as a district court judge for the 10th Judicial District, which includes Adams County. He retired in December 2021.
Adams County has had two lawyers leave the public defender position in as many years. Shon Lieske, who first was appointed to the position in August 2015 and subsequently won election to the post in 2016 and 2020, resigned in May 2022. After Lieske departed, Christina Thornton took over the duties until she resigned on April 4.
The board also heard a presentation from representatives with Zelle HR Solutions about human resources services the company could provide.
In April, the board unanimously approved an action directing the Adams County Budget Committee to consider establishing a Human Resource Department for the county.
Stephanie Ledbetter, vice president of the Lincoln-based Zelle HR Solutions, and Kate Abendroth, HR program manager, described the company’s services and answered questions from the board and county officials.
The family-owned business started about 10 years ago and assists county governments with human resources tasks. The company recruits employees and helps current employees navigate benefit claims.
“It’s really anything from an HR perspective in recruiting and retaining people,” Ledbetter said.
She said Zelle employees would work with county officials to develop goals to address and make a plan to achieve those goals. The end result would be personalized to the needs of Adams County and its employees.
“It has to be something reflective of your culture,” she said.
The cost of services would depend on the services Adams County receives from Zelle. Ledbetter said certain projects would be completed for a set fee, but ongoing services would be handled by retainer or on an hourly basis.
Abendroth said the company can help recruit employees at all levels, including appointed officials to elected office.
“We are custom to the clients’ requests,” she said. “Ultimately, we work with you to find the best solution for your needs.”
In other business, the commissioners:
Discussed informal bids for vehicles for the Adams County Assessor’s Office. Commissioner Michael Stromer made a motion to approve bids of $29,530 each, using American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for the vehicles, but the motion died due to lack of a second.
Unanimously approved a contract with Werner Construction Inc. for the overlay of Prosser Avenue and 70th Street.
Unanimously approved a grant agreement with the Tri-City Drug Enforcement Team.
Unanimously approved an ACOB Assembly Room rental application from Margie Ormsby.
The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for May 16 at 9:30 a.m.
