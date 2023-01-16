Jeff Hornung received a lesson in Hastings history recently.
The president of Pioneer Equipment purchased the former Hastings Keno site at 1216 W. J St. with the intent to place a large shop there. Hornung served as general contractor for the demolition effort that occurred Nov. 17-24, 2022.
Hornung purchased around 1.3 acres, which did not include the adjacent residence, about a month before the demolition.
“That property has a lot of history,” he said. “I think a lot of folks had mixed feelings about seeing it go.”
The Hastings Keno building, which had also previously housed The Lamp Post and LoRayne’s Restaurant, was in poor condition, he said.
Hornung estimated the original building was built in the late 1950s.
“It had been added onto every which way it could,” he said. “I think especially back then, before building codes were as heavily enforced as they are now, people were just tapping into things and splicing things that maybe weren’t safe.”
By the time Hornung took ownership, there were safety concerns, plumbing issues and other sanitary concerns.
“The further we dug into the building, the more surprised we were,” he said. “To be frank, it sat empty for 2 ½ years. That didn’t help the cause, either.”
Hornung had looked at purchasing the property when it was originally for sale to knock down and erect a space larger than the current Pioneer Equipment shop at 1130 W. J St.
Nearly all of the equipment still was in the Hastings Keno building at the time of purchase.
“We had 60 years of restaurant equipment to liquidate out of that building,” he said.
That included pool tables, kegerators, tables and chairs, and 17 coffee pots.
“My team and I, we changed gears from semi trucks to liquidating restaurant equipment,” he said. “That was an interesting experience, let me tell you.”
The Pioneer staff liquidated more than 3,000 Hastings Keno items in about 30 days.
He did save a portion of the Hastings Keno bar, which he plans to have on site at the future shop.
The week-long demolition took twice as long as anticipated.
“It took way longer than we thought because the more we got into it, all those additions on every side of the building, they never excavated what was there before,” he said. “They just poured or paved on top of it. So we started our excavation process and had to go through layers of asphalt, brick, concrete and all of these things to get down to dirt and remove all this from the property.”
The south façade of the building was insulated with straw.
“We were using the excavator and grabbed it, and a bunch of straw came out,” he said.
The plan, he said, is to put a shop on the space within the next 12 to 24 months.
“What we’re after is a deeper shop bay,” he said.
He said Pioneer Equipment — which purchases, transports, refurbishes and sells commercial trucks and trailers, often delivering the vehicles to the customer — has sold 1,238 commercial trucks and trailers totaling $33.1 million in about five years of doing business.
Hornung said Pioneer Equipment’s current shop would continue to be the business’s main site.
Pioneer Equipment’s current shop is 60 feet in depth. Hornung said he needs an 80-foot-deep building to pull a truck and trailer all the way in.
It will be used for company purposes in general, potential future expansion and to house current company assets. Those assets should be in a heated shop.
“We’ve got multiple over the road trucks and trailers we use for company use,” he said.
