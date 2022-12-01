As a percussionist, conductor and educator, Neal Schnoor has shown the innate ability to help others find the beat.
The Wayne State College alumnus was one of four graduates chosen to receive the college’s Alumni Service Award for his more than three decades of instruction and leadership shown in education during homecoming on Oct. 8. The award recognizes graduates who have enhanced the college through dedicated service, promotion, financial support, and other efforts.
Amber Sperry, director of alumni relations at Wayne State, said Schnoor was chosen for the honor based on his years of dedicated service to his community and students in word and deed.
“Neal Schnoor is a great role model to students and alumni for his tremendous success in education and leadership,” Sperry said. “The Wayne State College Outstanding Alumni Award recognized alums for their achievements, who have made an impact in their careers, and displays the true definition of a Wayne State graduate. We are proud to recognize Neal with this prestigious award.”
Schnoor, who lived with his family in Minden for a number of years, has served since July 2021 as president at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota. His many hats include board roles with Council of Public Liberal Arts Colleges, Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, Aberdeen Development Corp., United Way of Northeastern South Dakota, and Northern State University Foundation.
His lengthy career in education has included stints as chief of staff to the president at California State University Long Beach and senior adviser to the chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. In both those roles, he collaborated with campus and community leaders on strategic and capital planning, academic and student services, institutional and program accreditation, compliance, enrollment management, intercollegiate athletics, communications, marketing and development.
He served as dean of the Wayne State College School of Education and Counseling at Wayne State from 2010-12, leading a comprehensive renewal of undergraduate and graduate teacher education programs.
While initiating an online curriculum and instruction master’s degree, he led a revision of the undergraduate teacher education program, implementing one of WSC’s first programs at the College Center in South Sioux City.
From 1997- 2010, Schnoor was a faculty member at UNK, where he held a joint appointment and tenure in the College of Fine Arts and Humanities and the College of Education.
He taught several graduate and undergraduate courses in music and education. As director of bands, he conducted concert and marching bands selected to perform at state conferences and abroad. During that time, he also served as president of the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association and the Nebraska Music Educators Association.
Schnoor grew up at Pierce in northeastern Nebraska. After receiving his bachelor’s degree from Wayne State in 1990, and prior to earning his master’s degree and doctorate of philosophy at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, he launched his career serving as director of bands at Wakefield Community Schools, Kearney High School and Lincoln Northeast High School.
He regards his time spent with the honor band at Hastings College as a high school student in 1983 and 1984 as instrumental in his path to a career in education.
His wife, Teresa, also a former band instructor, has served as principal at Franklin Public Schools and Central Elementary in Kearney for a combined 25 years.
After 32 years of service in administrative and teaching roles, Schnoor’s passion for education marches on.
“I want to help students to realize their fullest potential,” he said. “They’ve taught me as much as I ever taught them.
“All of life is education, but schooling has a way to advance our democratic form of government and economic opportunity. It is the underpinning to our society. It enriches our lives.”
