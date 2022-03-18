Dave Glass has seen many families and children grow up over the last 17 years.
Glass and his wife, Nytha, are known throughout the area as the longtime owners of the Pine Patch Tree Farm at 780 E. 26th St.
“You get new families every year who want to start a tradition,” he said. “You can almost watch their kids grow up. Some of my employees started out as young people and their mom and dad wanted to start a tradition.”
In addition to providing the right tree, staff members also work hard to take the perfect photos of families with their tree.
“The picture’s almost more important than the tree,” he said.
The Glasses are moving this month to Laurel, Maryland, where their daughter lives with her husband and children.
Dave and Nytha also have a son who lives in Harrogate, England, with his family.
“The last two years with COVID taught us we’re a long way from family,” he said. “As much as we hate to leave Hastings, because we’re leaving multiple friends and we’ve been here forever, it’s a difficult move but one that’s necessary.”
Aside from attending the University of Northern Colorado, Dave, 71, is a lifelong Hastings resident. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1969.
He owned a liquor store and later a video store before getting into lawn care, landscaping and tree health.
Nytha has been his partner through it all.
The couple bought the tree farm in 2005 from Sharon Stonecipher, who had owned the farm with her husband, Charles, since 1987.
“It sounded like something to ease into retirement with, which I found out wasn’t the case as far as easing,” Glass said.
Business continues to be brisk at the Pine Patch. The tree farm sold out of its trees in three days during the most recent holiday season.
“Of all the things we’ve done, I think the tree farm is the most fun, for sure,” he said.
Dave and Nytha sold the Pine Patch to Joe and Nikayla Kindig in January 2021.
Dave continued to work at the Pine Patch during the 2021 holiday season, mentoring the Kindigs.
Joe Kindig began working at the Pine Patch as a seasonal worker 10 years ago, during his senior year of high school.
His friend, Ben Reimer, got him the job “slinging Christmas trees.”
“When I got to the Pine Patch for that very first day or weekend of working there, Ben Reimer he had given me a play-by-play of what it’s like working for Dave,” Joe said. “He said ‘You’re going to love slinging Christmas trees not only because it’s just fun, but everybody’s in a good mood, you’re having a whole bunch of families coming out together, all happy and it’s Christmas.’ ”
Kindig said he learned life lessons from Glass about how not to take life too seriously.
Pine Patch employees called Glass “Grandpa.”
“It was a family business because he made you feel like it was, even though he’s by no means a relation of any of us,” Kindig said. “The reason why we all loved working at the Pine Patch was because of Dave. Yeah, there’s going to be times where it’s really cold, you’re in a foot of snow and you got to kneel down in the grass to cut a Christmas tree down. I can think of some other things that might be more fun, but the conversations you have with Dave, that was the reason why we all kept coming back every year was because of him.”
The holiday season truly is the best time of the year, Kindig said.
“You’re making a whole bunch of families happy, and they all start with the Pine Patch,” he said. “That’s the first thing they do when they come back to town from break is throw everybody in the Suburban or truck and go and find your Christmas tree for the year. After meeting Dave, it was the perfect combination of just a great work environment and great family environment that I just wanted to surround myself with.”
Like Dave and Nytha, the Pine Patch is just one of several business ventures for the Kindigs.
“I think that’s one of many strong reasons why I felt like I got along with Dave so well, is because of the different things,” Kindig said.
He and Nikayla also own Baristas of Hastings and Complete Lawn Care.
“The way that Dave had schemed all of his things together to make it work — I was just being a sponge,” Kindig said.
During slow times at the Pine Patch, he often found himself sitting around the fire with Glass talking about life.
“Next thing I know three hours would pass and it was a really great bonding time,” he said.
Will Locke recruited Glass to serve on the Hastings city tree board in the 2008 time frame.
“It’s been a fun experience over the years, good people to serve with,” Glass said. “Will Locke who is, in my estimations, Mr. Tree of Hastings, does more for the tree industry in Hastings than anyone I can think of.”
He said Locke mentored him as a board member.
For his part, Locke said Glass has been a great resource when it comes to trees.
“He is extremely knowledgeable about all aspects of trees, from growing, planting, watering, protecting from disease,” Locke said. “He is the person I called when I had a question from somebody else that I couldn’t answer or was just not available to me.”
For his part, Glass has relied on Pat Evans, horticulture assistant, and Ron Seymour, extension educator, at the Nebraska Extension office in Adams County.
He said Evans and Seymour have been “huge” resources for him.
“I need resources, too, to learn about this stuff,” he said.
Glass also has served as a community member on Hastings College’s Tree Campus USA advisory committee since its implementation six or seven years ago.
Members of the Hastings City Council approved on Monday appointing Kindig to replace Glass on the Hastings Tree Board.
Glass had been serving as chairman.
The council also reappointed Locke and his fellow board members Jane Marie and Margaret Hermes.
Jeff Hassentstab, director of the Hastings Parks and Recreation Department, who oversees the Tree Board, said Glass has been a wealth of knowledge for the tree board and for the community.
“He and Will Locke have been leaders in educating the community about the emerald ash borer,” Hassenstab said. “He is a wealth of knowledge in tree species and tree diseases and best practices. He’s been great to work with and will be missed.”
All tree board members are good resources, but Glass and Locke especially have done countless presentations to groups around Hastings regarding emerald ash borer and educating the community.
The emerald ash borer is so named because the adult beetles are a bright metallic green color. The borer attacks and kills all species of North American ash.
Tree board members believe with the emerald ash borer already confirmed in Grand Island and Kearney, it is just a matter of time until it appears in Hastings.
Glass said it’ll be a mad scramble once emerald ash borer is discovered in Hastings.
“It was obvious at some point it was going to take over the country,” he said.
The city of Hastings and Hastings College have been proactive, taking out older ash trees in poor condition.
Hassenstab said Glass has helped the city Parks and Recreation Department by getting information out to the community about trees.
“He’s been great,” Hassenstab said. “He certainly will be missed by me, and his knowledge will be missed by others. With his private business he did a lot of work for residents in town. I’m sure they will miss him, as well.”
