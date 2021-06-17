A former Hastings High School employee charged with embezzling from a school activities account was sentenced to three years of probation and $2,100 in restitution on June 7 in Adams County District Court.
Brenda Opbroek of 1317 W. 14th St. pleaded no contest April 8 to attempted theft by unlawful taking with a value of more than $5,000, a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
In exchange for the plea, prosecutors reduced the charge from a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Opbroek.
The charges were brought against Opbroek for embezzling money from student activities accounts at Hastings High School over multiple years. Opbroek had been the cheerleadering sponsor.
