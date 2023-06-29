YRTC Geneva (copy)
Buy Now

The Sandoz Cottage, shown in this August 2019 file photo, was one of four cottages at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Geneva at the time it was temporarily closed in 2019. The state of Nebraska now is selling the former campus to a farmer.

 Tribune archives

GENEVA — The former Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center campus on the northwest side of town here has been sold.

According to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services’ State Building Division, the state has signed a purchase agreement with Jomax Sackschewsky of York, who has been leasing the adjacent state farm ground.

0
1
0
0
0