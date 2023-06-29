GENEVA — The former Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center campus on the northwest side of town here has been sold.
According to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services’ State Building Division, the state has signed a purchase agreement with Jomax Sackschewsky of York, who has been leasing the adjacent state farm ground.
Sackschewsky was the lone bidder for the property in an online auction that began in November 2022 and closed on Dec. 21. He bid $299,000.
The campus, including the farm ground, was appraised at $630,000. According to the state, sale of the property will save taxpayers more than $600,000 in annual operational expenses.
Employees who have been working on the campus for the Department of Health and Human Services since that time now are being moved into leased office space in Geneva. Meanwhile, the State Building Division continues to support YRTC facilities operated by DHHS in Kearney, Hastings and Lincoln.
The old YRTC campus at 855 N. First St. is a 100,121-square-foot complex. The facility was established in 1891 as the Girls’ Industrial School and was used through the years for the education and treatment of young women with legal difficulties, even including its own accredited high school. The Geneva facility and programs won many awards over the years.
The campus remained in use until August 2019, when the state Department of Health and Human Services announced it was moving the young women on the campus to YRTC-Kearney, which previously was populated exclusively by young men.
The move came amid concerns about the physical condition of campus buildings and infrastructure and deficiencies in the facility’s programming.
Several months later, after some repairs were made, a small number of young women moved back to the campus. But an evaluation of the Geneva property and the program needs of youth in need of YRTC services eventually led to the relocation of young women to the Hastings Regional Center campus, with the Geneva property to be left for other state purposes.
In July 2021, the state’s Vacant Building and Excess Land Committee declared the property to be “vacant and excess.”
