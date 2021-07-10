FRANKLIN — Animals and 4-H’ers alike maintained their cool during the sheep and goat show at the Franklin County Fair Friday afternoon in spite of the fact temperatures nearly reached 100 degrees.
Aksel Wiseman of Hershey judged the sheep and goat shows.
“I thought they were all really high quality,” he said. “It was a lot of fun to work with the individuals. You could really tell the kids put in a lot of work, and it showed today out in the show ring.”
Friday marked Wiseman’s first time judging a best-dressed goat contest.
“It was really unique,” he said. “It was fun to get to see the kids come out and show their creative side.”
Wiseman gave grand champion in that contest to Shelby Johnson, who dressed as a pineapple, accompanying her goat that was dressed as a cluster of grapes.
Elizabeth Olson, who dressed in a “Ghostbusters” theme with her goat, received reserve champion.
Ely Edgar, who dressed in a tropical theme with his goat, also competed.
In judging best-dressed goat, Wiseman said he gave grand champion to Johnson because he had never seen a goat so patiently wearing something like the grape costume.
Wiseman said he was impressed at how well all three goats did wearing their costumes.
“I was,” he said. “That was pretty impressive.”
The sheep and goat show concluded after Olson, Spencer Jezbera and Alexa Goosic participated in the overall showmanship, showing the two species. There was an overall showmanship exhibition after the hog show Friday morning.
“They did very well,” Wiseman said. “You can tell some kids are stronger in certain species and those are the ones they show more often. It’s fun to get to ask them about some of the species and get their knowledge on that as well and see them show off their own talents.”
Overall showmanship concludes with beef showmanship after the beef show Saturday morning.
Wiseman judged the hog show as well on Friday morning.
“The hog show was very high quality,” he said. “There was a lot of really good animals in there. The quality was very deep and I was really impressed with that.”
The Franklin County Fair continues through Sunday evening. Saturday’s highlights will include the 4-H and FFA beef and dairy shows in the morning and the demolition derby starting 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.