FRANKLIN — On a muggy but overcast opening morning, the 2022 Franklin County Fair went straight to the dogs.
And cats. And guinea pigs. And rabbits. And poultry.
About 50 youthful exhibitors, family members, friends and other onlookers gathered just east of the fairgrounds Quonset where judge Larry Rauert of Grand Island presided over Thursday’s small and companion animal, rabbit and poultry competition for nearly three hours.
For the dog show, the competition moved a short distance to a grassy area on the west side of the building, which is shaded by one of the fairgrounds’ many giant cottonwood trees.
While birds sang in those trees, someone’s unhappy cat cried plaintively in the background and audience members wondered to themselves if there would be any more rain today, Rauert made his way through the list of registered competitors, looking at a handful of guinea pigs, cats, rabbits and chickens and one drake.
The dog competition accounted for the largest number of entries, with regular 4-H’ers and Clover Kids (those younger than 8 as of Jan. 1, 2022, and thus not yet eligible for regular membership) showing a combined total of seven animals.
Rauert, who has judged at the Franklin County Fair and other fairs for many years, marveled at the increased turnout of canines and those who love them.
“I’m impressed,” said the judge, who worked in the newspaper industry before returning to the Grand Island area to work the family farm. “We haven’t had this many dogs here in — I don’t know if ever.”
Annaclaire Soucie, 10, of Upland was the day’s lone guinea pig exhibitor, telling the judge in concise terms all about the animals and their care. Rauert singled her out to praise her showmanship skills.
“I got to judge a young lady who knows her showmanship,” Rauert said. “She is without a doubt a purple-ribbon showman.”
His commentary throughout the morning included helpful hints for 4-H’ers aiming to succeed in front of a judge.
“Word to the wise: If you’re in showmanship, you want to tuck your shirts in, folks,” Rauert said. “If your shirt isn’t tucked in, you automatically lose one ribbon placing.”
The exhibitor’s hands also need attention.
“Make sure your fingernails are clean and clipped,” he said. “It’s part of your appearance. Your appearance is the pride you’re showing in your project.”
Rauert encouraged the dog exhibitors to work more with their animals at home, getting them used to be touched by a stranger (the judge), remembering to keep the animal between themselves and the judge at all times, and being able to recite information to the judge about their dog’s breed and describe its vaccination program.
“A couple points here and there make a huge difference,” Rauert said.
Thursday’s dog competition was won by grand champion Lena Loschen and reserve champion Teagan Holmes.
Both girls are 13, and both were showing dogs at the fair for the first time. Loschen attends homeschool, and Holmes will be in ninth grade this fall at Franklin High School.
Loschen showed a golden retriever and also has two steers and a heifer at the fair. She said it was a new experience to work with her family’s dog to get ready for Thursday’s show, but she enjoyed it and plans to do it again next year.
“It was good,” she said.
In the poultry show, 4-H’er Eldon Haack, 14, won grand champion honors with his Rouen drake while Bailey Dallmann, 10, of Hildreth won reserve champion with a mottled Japanese bantam hen.
Haack, whose family lives near Upland, will be a freshman this fall at Franklin High School. He said his family has chickens and ducks on the farm and he just decided on his own to make poultry a 4-H project.
“I saw it and I was interested, and I decided I might as well try it,” he said. “After I did it, I liked it.”
Since the poultry show is so small in Franklin County, Haack had to more or less teach himself the ins and outs of showing chickens and waterfowl.
“I just kind of had to do it,” he said with a smile. “Lots of YouTube videos.”
Haack also participated in the rabbit show, will show two steers in the beef show, and will be part of the combined Kearney-Franklin County horse show later this month.
Rauert travels widely as a 4-H judge and worked 31 shows in 2021. He has four shows this week alone and was in Clay Center on Wednesday.
“This year I cut back,” he said. “We’re not doing any overnight or two-day trips.”
He’s judged showmanship at the Nebraska State Fair and at the Ak-Sar-Ben Stock Show.
He said he wants to encourage exhibitors — especially Clover Kids and beginning 4-H’ers — but that he has high expectations of the young people he evaluates.
“I do not have the belief that everyone deserves a trophy,” he said.
Rauert said he and his wife, Donna, raise both poultry and rabbits on their farm and want to see poultry production improvements across Nebraska.
To that end, he said, they would like to connect Nebraska youth with top poultry breeders who would donate chicks they could show at their county and state fairs.
The Rauerts also have created the Nebraska Junior American Poultry Association Award, which honors a high school senior for achievement as a poultry exhibitor and consists of a lifetime membership to APA.
He said he hopes such initiatives encourage more young people in Franklin County and elsewhere to get involved in the poultry field.
“I know this county has not been noted for poultry, and there’s no reason it can’t be,” Rauert said.
Fair days are just under way in Franklin. Upcoming 4-H and FFA highlights include the swine, sheep and goat shows on Friday and the beef show on Saturday.
Barrel racing was Thursday evening. Remaining entertainment highlights include the ranch rodeo on Friday and the demolition derby on Saturday.
The fair concludes with the 4-H/FFA livestock auction at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Rhonda Herrick, youth development educator for Nebraska Extension in Franklin and Kearney counties, was happy about the weather on Thursday and a decent forecast for Friday and Saturday.
“The forecast has gotten a little bit better, and that’s huge,” Herrick said. “The rain is a godsend because people can be here.”
She’s proud of the youth and families of Franklin County who help make the fair a great experience.
“We have good numbers, we have new families, and we have great-quality animals,” she said. “It’s just a great group of people who work together. That’s what’s special about this county.”
