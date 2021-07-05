FRANKLIN — Carnival rides, the ranch rodeo and a demolition derby will be just a few of the features drawing residents of Franklin County and the surrounding area to the 2021 Franklin County Fair here this week.
Preliminary fair activities began Monday and continue through Wednesday. The bigger public events start Thursday and continue through Sunday on the fairgrounds just south of Franklin.
Garry Moore Amusements will provide the midway carnival Thursday through Saturday. Other evening highlights include the barbecue cook-off on Thursday, the ranch rodeo Friday and the demo derby Saturday.
The Franklin County 4-H Council will operate the concession stand on the fairgrounds from 7:30 a.m. until late in the evening each day.
Here’s the daily schedule:
Thursday
8:30 a.m.: Small animal check-in, followed by the small animal show at 9 a.m.
9:30-11 a.m.: Bingo
2 p.m.: Water fight
3-5 p.m.: Bingo
6 p.m.: Barbecue cook-off
Friday
8:30 a.m.: 4-H/FFA hog show
9-11 a.m.: Bingo
1 p.m.: 4-H/FFA sheep and goat show, pee-wee sheep and goat show, and overall showman contest for hog, sheep and goat species
1:30-3:30 p.m.: Bingo
5 p.m.: Ranch rodeo registration and calcutta registration
6 p.m.: Ranch rodeo
Saturday
8:30 a.m.: 4-H/FFA beef show, 4-H/FFA dairy show, 4-H/FFA bucket calf show, pee-wee bucket calf show, and overall beef showmanship contest
10 a.m. to noon: Bingo
2 p.m.: Ag Olympics
3-6 p.m: Demo derby registration
4-5 p.m.: Bingo
7 p.m.: Demo derby
Sunday
9:30 a.m.: Church service inside Ag Center
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 4-H, FFA and Open Class exhibits released
12:30 p.m.: Registration for baking contest, followed by contest at 1 p.m.
1:30-2 p.m.: Registration for Little Tuggers Tractor Pull for kids and adults, followed by the pull at 2
3:30-4:30 p.m.: Bingo
5 p.m.: Barbecue and FFA ice cream social, Ak-Sar-Ben farm family award presentations, and buyers’ meal
7 p.m.: Livestock auction, followed by fairgrounds cleanup
8 p.m.: 4-H, FFA and Open Class exhibits released
July 31
8:30 a.m.: Franklin/Kearney County 4-H horse show in Minden
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.