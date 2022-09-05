RED CLOUD — Fifty tickets for Saturday's performance by the Ballet Folklorico de Topeka at the Red Cloud Opera House are available free of charge through the Hastings Multicultural Association.
Tickets for the 7 p.m. performance are available for pick-up on a first-come, first-served basis through the YWCA of Adams County, 2525 W. Second St., in Hastings.
In addition to the evening performance, the dance group will be presenting a free afternoon dance workshop at 3 p.m. at the Opera House.
To help celebrate Saturday's events, and also in honor of Mexican Independence Day on Sept. 16, On the Brix in Red Cloud will host the Mexcellent Grill food truck from Grand Island in downtown Red Cloud from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.