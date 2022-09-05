RED CLOUD — Fifty tickets for Saturday's performance by the Ballet Folklorico de Topeka at the Red Cloud Opera House are available free of charge through the Hastings Multicultural Association.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. performance are available for pick-up on a first-come, first-served basis through the YWCA of Adams County, 2525 W. Second St., in Hastings.

0
0
0
0
0