Adding a creative outlet for teens with special needs, the Our Place After School Care program is moving to a new space that includes a store called Freedom Factory to sell items created by students.
“It allows them to learn a skill that’s productive and they feel good about,” Executive Director Adeline Johnson said. “It allows the community the opportunity to come in and interact with the kids.”
Organizers are inviting the public to come see the new location during the store's grand opening on Friday 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1117 E. South St., the old Educational Service Unit No. 9 building next door to Anytime Fitness.
Johnson said children in the program will move to the new space from the basement of Faith Lutheran Church starting Monday to give them time to process the news and acclimate to unfamiliar surroundings.
In addition to growing from three rooms to 1,700 square feet of space, the new location will be handicapped-accessible, opening the program up to students who may not have been able to participate in the previous area.
Our Place offers a supervised after-school educational experience for students ages 13-20 who are too old for traditional after-school child care programs but who require extra care and guidance.
Operating in assistance with the Arc of Adams Clay County and Faith Lutheran Church, the 501c(3) nonprofit organization is facilitated by paid staff and volunteers who teach social, academic and life skills training in a welcoming, mentally stimulating atmosphere students can relax and enjoy.
Johnson said the program is modeled after the Roots To Wings job training program for youth with disabilities located in Arlington where students are taught life skills that enable them to create and sell products from a storefront staffed by students and volunteers.
By moving into the old ESU 9 building, Johnson said Our Place will be able to follow that example in adding the Freedom Factory store. The shop will give the teens added social experiences, an outlet for their productivity and funds for their independence.
“They get a paycheck when an item is sold,” she said. “Seeing a paycheck and being able to spend it on what they want — that’s freedom.”
Gifts for birthdays, anniversaries or other occasions are available. Pre-mixed ingredients for cake, cookies, gravy and soups are included among the decór.
Currently, students have crafted paintings and coasters for the store. To supplement the items crafted by students, Johnson said, other items will be consigned or donated. Area artists are able to use the display space on consignment with a portion of the funds being used to support the program.
The store will be manned by volunteers, including retired people who enjoy crafting and have offered to help students learn new skills.
Later, students will be able to can produce from crops raised in their garden for sale, as well. Johnson said they have to have a commercial kitchen to sell consumables through a storefront and are in the process of installing equipment in the kitchen.
Freedom Factory will be in addition to the other activities offered by the program such as gardening, meal preparation and other job training opportunities designed to develop the skills necessary for employment.
“There are kids who want to do things that are productive,” Johnson said. “We did some community service, which is fine, but it’s not theirs. They get to own this.”
Our Place After School Care program launched in spring 2018. For more information, call 402-519-5197 or visit ourplacecare.org.
