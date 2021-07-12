Residents in and near several Tribland communities were left cleaning up and picking up the pieces over the weekend following severe thunderstorms that caused extensive wind damage Friday night.
Communities in Hamilton, Adams, Clay, Fillmore and Thayer counties were among those where damage from the late-night storms was reported.
Powerful winds and heavy rainfall were among the calling cards of the storm system, with much of the Tribland damage being reported between 10:30 p.m. and around midnight. Damage to structures, crops, trees and electrical power infrastructure was reported by emergency management and law enforcement personnel, trained volunteer spotters and the public, with many of the estimated wind speeds provided through radar information.
Nebraska Public Power District and Southern, South Central and Perennial public power districts were among the agencies contending with outages through the night and well into Saturday.
According to a storm log kept by the National Weather Service office north of Hastings, the storm had blown into the Doniphan area by about 10:30 p.m., with wind speeds of up to 71 miles per hour reported.
At 10:45 p.m., Hamilton County Emergency Management reported the county’s most severe and extensive damage had occurred in the Giltner area to the south of Aurora, east to the York County line.
The damage in Hamilton County included extensive damage to large tree limbs, roofs and outbuildings, pivots being flipped, grain bins being blown in or blown off their foundations, and in a few cases trees falling on vehicles.
An eight-mile stretch of a large, high-voltage transmission line was down from near Nebraska Highway 14 to near the Giltner spur. Most power had been restored by 10 a.m. Saturday.
At 10:57 p.m., Clay County Emergency Management reported three large grain bins had been crushed and a farm shop had been damaged along Road N two miles northeast of Harvard.
As of 11:18 p.m., power was out in all of the town of Harvard and in some of Clay Center and Sutton, as well. Power and cell coverage was out across a large portion of Clay County.
Damage in Thayer County was reported around 11:20-11:25 p.m. and included significant tree damage across the northern one-third of the county, including in the towns of Davenport and Carleton where limbs up to 10 inches in diameter were lost. A tree fell on a car in Alexandria.
Fillmore County damage included part of the schoolhouse roof in Strang ripping away and landing in a field across the road.
Some of the higher wind speeds reported in Friday night’s storms included 63 mph at the Hastings Municipal Airport; 67 mph in Belvidere; 70 mph two miles north of Pauline and also six miles southeast of Clay Center; 71 mph southeast of Carleton; 76 mph two miles northwest of Fairfield; and 65-70 mph, with gusts up to perhaps 80 mph, at Bruning.
According to the Nebraska Rainfall Assessment and Information Network, some of the larger Tribland rainfall amounts for 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, which included the nighttime storms, were 2.13 inches northeast of Juniata; 1.99 inches southeast of Prosser; 1.9 inches west of Doniphan; 1.5 inches west of Hastings; 1.45 inches northwest of Giltner; 1.29 inches southeast of Trumbull; and 1.21 inches west of Clay Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.