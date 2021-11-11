Growing up as a farm boy in western Adams County, Doug Nienhueser cherished his involvement with 4-H, which set him on the road to his career in horticulture and retailing.
Later, he used his volunteer’s heart and his professional expertise to give back in seemingly one hundred different ways to his communities, to young people, and to the program that meant so much to him in his youth.
“I always joked with him, ‘Your blood runs green for 4-H’ — and it really did,” said Julie Ochsner of rural Hastings, a lifelong friend of Nienhueser’s who grew up with him in the Wanda Drovers 4-H Club, later served with him as a leader of the club, and collaborated with him in business and professional roles to support 4-H countywide.
On Thursday evening, Nienhueser, who died of cancer on Dec. 31, 2020, was honored posthumously by the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce as its 2021 Aggie Award winner for service to agriculture.
The annual event, which provided a catered meal to hundreds of area residents courtesy of participating sponsors, doubled as a celebration of harvest and Veterans Day, with patriotic entertainment by Ministry in Motion and a raffle to benefit the youth scholarship fund.
In a new feature this year, area ag vendors were available to visit with current and potential customers in an ag expo from 4:30-6 p.m.
Nienhueser, who died at age 63, was known to many in the Adams County area for his 26-year career with Earl May Garden Centers. As longtime manager of the Hastings store, he was instrumental in its move from South Burlington Avenue to the north side of town in the 1990s.
Later, he established his own business, Southwest Winds Floral and Gifts, in Kenesaw while also working as a funeral assistant for the Jackson-Wilson and later Apfel funeral home there.
He sold his business and retired in 2020 due to ill health.
Nienhueser grew up in the Wanda Zion Lutheran Church and soon joined the Wanda Drovers Club. Ochsner said club leader Luwane Nelson, Nienhueser’s uncle, was a great influence on him and the other 4-H’ers, and that the bonding opportunities they had as club members became the basis for enduring friendships.
“We were very, very close friends,” said Ochsner, who was four years younger than Nienhueser. “He was like the brother I never had.”
As a 4-H’er, Nienhueser showed beef, sheep and dairy animals and competed in weed identification, song contest, cooking, creative projects and recordkeeping. He was a National Award winner, was honored by the Hastings Tribune as Tribland 4-H King, and was a state winner of multiple contests.
Nienhueser graduated from Adams Central High School in 1976, then earned an associate’s degree in horticulture from Central Community College. He began his professional career at the Flower Cart in Kenesaw, spending six years with the business before joining Earl May in Columbus and eventually transferring to the Hastings store.
In Hastings, Nienhueser was active in Kiwanis and the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce.
Ron Seymour, Nebraska Extension educator in Adams County, said Nienhueser already was a member of the chamber’s Agribusiness Council when he joined the group in 2000, and that following the death of Larry Draper in 2007 Nienhueser stepped up to serve as chairman of the Adams County Fair 4-H Livestock Premium Auction, which the council co-sponsors with the Adams County 4-H Foundation.
“The ag committee asked Doug if he would take the leading role for the auction, and he graciously agreed to do that,” Seymour said.
Through the livestock auction, local and area businesses, organizations and individuals pay 4-H’ers a premium on the animals and birds they exhibited at the fair. The money not only rewards the youths for their efforts, but in many cases makes it financially possible for them to continue their 4-H careers with projects in the years to follow.
Both Seymour and Ochsner, owner of Julie’s Xpressions in downtown Hastings and a longtime Adams County 4-H extension assistant, praised Nienhueser for his efforts to attract and retain support for the auction from the business community.
“He had such a great demeanor in talking to people,” Seymour said. “He made it very easy for the business owners and leaders to help out with the auction.”
Ocshsner, also a member of the Agribusiness Council, said Nienhueser spent “countless hours” on his auction duties.
“There wasn’t a businessman or businesswoman in the county that Doug didn’t make a contact with in one way or the other,” she said.
Lesser known, Ochsner said, was the time and care Nienhueser took with the money of auction supporters who just wanted to provide a flat donation and then trust the Agribusiness Council to put it to good use.
Ochsner said Nienhueser would carefully use that money to equalize the bids for non-champion exhibits in the auction so all those 4-H’ers would receive similar premiums.
“He would try to equalize all the blue-ribbon beef, for example, and all the blue-ribbon sheep,” she said.
Besides working with the extension staff, Adams County 4-H Council and community to support the livestock auction, Seymour said, Nienhueser also collaborated with Nebraska Extension in many other ways to educate consumers about gardening and landscaping issues.
For example, Seymour said, if he was conducting a workshop and needed some examples of seed or chemical products commercially available in the community, Nienhueser was willing to loan him products to show.
He even recalled a time when he was leading a workshop on birdwatching at the Spring Wing Ding in Clay Center and Nienhueser let him borrow some different types of bird feeders for the day.
Conversely, Seymour said, Nienhueser knew if he ever needed some advice on behalf of a customer, he could call the Extension Office for information.
“We really had a great partnership,” Seymour said.
Nienhueser was active in the Wanda church as an adult, organizing many special events. These included the church’s annual Abendmusik event featuring professional musicians, local choirs and music students with traditional holiday music and readings.
In the summertime, he also served as a judge at area county fairs for projects within his area of expertise. And his family remembers him as a great supporter of his nieces and nephews in all their activities.
His survivors included one sister, two brothers, five nephews, two nieces and their families.
Ochsner and Seymour agreed Nienhueser always was ready to lend a helping hand to a good cause and had a heart for the ag and community leaders of tomorrow.
“Doug was very warm and very generous, and he was a friend to all,” Seymour said. “He always went out of his way to help people when they needed something.”
Ochsner said that even through his suffering with cancer and in the knowledge that it would cut his life short, Nienhueser never lost his zest for life.
She wants her old friend from the Wanda Drovers to be remembered for all he did, all he achieved, and all the ways he used his head, heart, hands and health to, as the 4-H slogan states, “make the best better.”
“He took his 4-H career and lived it through his life,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.