CLAY COUNTY — Brook Svoboda could not have seen what was coming when he was struck by a sport-utility vehicle in the parking garage at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield Jan. 15.
The horrific crash occurred while Svoboda was on duty as branch manager at Enterprise Rent-A-Car. And while details of what happened still are emerging, injuries sustained by the former Midland University and Sandy Creek High School star football linebacker are fairly straightforward and devastating: broken femur, shattered pelvis and multiple internal injuries.
Moved from the intensive care unit just days ago, Brook will be unable to bear any weight whatsoever for the next three months as he recovers from his injuries at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
His wife, Alaina, has remained at his side day and night. The couple recently learned they are expecting a child in August, and Alaina and the baby have been keeping constant vigil during waking hours to keep Brook’s spirits up during the painful ordeal.
Family members on both sides have rallied around the couple to offer support and encouragement, while community members and one Fairfield church are raising money to help cover what doctors say will be at least a one-year recovery period.
Considering the severity of his injuries, family members are feeling relieved and grateful to see Brook progressing at a pace his doctors find encouraging. Nevertheless, his road to recovery figures to be both difficult and costly. For those reasons, ongoing GoFundMe and Fairfield Community Presbyterian Church fundraisers figure to be of huge benefit to the family as they labor through their healing journey.
Brook graduated from Sandy Creek in 2016. He then studied business and played football at Midland University in Fremont, graduating in 2020. He and Alaina have been married for two years.
Brook’s mother, Lana, and father, Joe, live near Deweese and are parishioners at Community Presbyterian in Fairfield. Lana said they couldn’t be more touched by the outpouring of support shown by church members and the community as a whole. She believes that outward support shown already has played a major role in Brook’s progress to date following what she described as a normal day at work gone terribly wrong.
“He was just standing in the garage and had a freak accident and was hit by a vehicle,” she said. “He’s healing nicely but still has a long ways to go. But the surgeons and his medical team seem to be pretty happy with the progress he’s made so far.
“We have an awesome church family and fantastic community. He’s holding in there in true Brook fashion, and a lot of that comes from this support. He can feel all the love and prayers.”
Brook is a triplet. His older-by-seconds sister, Sadie, was being installed as a deacon at Community Presbyterian the morning he was injured.
News of the incident marred what had been planned as a joyous occasion for the family, Lana said.
“We went from a really high note to a whirlwind,” she said.
She and the rest of the family, including youngest triplet Hope and oldest sister Amber, have kept Brook close in their prayers since. The love offering being taken at the church gives church members a tangible means of putting their desire to lend assistance to the family into practice.
Donations will be accepted through Feb. 14 and may be mailed to the church at P.O. Box 187, Fairfield, NE 68938. Donations collected at the church should include the message “Donation to Brook and Alaina” on the check memo line.
Meanwhile, donations are being raised online, as well. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Brook’s Recovery Fund on GoFundMe had raised $32,708 toward a $35,000 goal through 314 donations.
While the nightmarish incident has left both Brook’s and Alaina’s families in shock and despair, Lana said she chooses to embrace the silver lining amid the darkness of the situation.
It’s the same positive outlook her son has exhibited during visits with family members — an outlook that enables him to smile through the suffering and be grateful for having a supportive wife and family to help see him through his ordeal.
“It could have been a whole different outcome,” Lana said. “He’s still with us, and we’re going to help him get through this. We’re just grateful to still have him here with us.”
