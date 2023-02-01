CLAY COUNTY — Brook Svoboda could not have seen what was coming when he was struck by a sport-utility vehicle in the parking garage at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield Jan. 15.

The horrific crash occurred while Svoboda was on duty as branch manager at Enterprise Rent-A-Car. And while details of what happened still are emerging, injuries sustained by the former Midland University and Sandy Creek High School star football linebacker are fairly straightforward and devastating: broken femur, shattered pelvis and multiple internal injuries.

