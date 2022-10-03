Reiners family photograph

Jared and Laci Reiners are shown with their two daughters in this recent family photograph.

 Courtesy

As he drove his riding lawn mower across Wabash Avenue just south of Hastings Sept. 24, Jared Reiners could not have envisioned the horrific impact an approaching pickup truck would have on his life.

According to the crash report filed by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the husband and father of two was eastbound near his home at 2160 S. Wabash Ave. when he entered the roadway about 2:45 p.m. and was struck by a southbound pickup truck near the center of the southbound lane.

