As he drove his riding lawn mower across Wabash Avenue just south of Hastings Sept. 24, Jared Reiners could not have envisioned the horrific impact an approaching pickup truck would have on his life.
According to the crash report filed by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the husband and father of two was eastbound near his home at 2160 S. Wabash Ave. when he entered the roadway about 2:45 p.m. and was struck by a southbound pickup truck near the center of the southbound lane.
Details of the crash are under investigation by the Nebraska Highway Patrol, which is developing a reconstruction.
Reiners’ injuries, however, are painfully clear. After he was taken by ambulance to Mary Lanning Healthcare, his status necessitated a trip by helicopter to Bryan Health West Campus in Lincoln for treatment.
He remained in critical condition in the intensive care unit at Bryan West as of Friday. His list of injuries includes brain damage from severe head trauma, broken scapula and clavicle, several broken ribs, a collapsed lung, pelvis fracture, shattered left shoulder blade, and subdural hematoma. He remained heavily sedated as of Friday and was intubated and on a ventilator. A tracheotomy helped restore breathing to his damaged lungs.
Jenna Thayer, a local law enforcement officer and cousin to Reiners’ wife, Laci, was moved by the seriousness of the situation to start a GoFundMe account, https://gf.me/v/c/fcw/jared-reiners-family, to help the family with its mounting medical expenses. She also has added a Venmo mobile payment option to simplify donations made by telephone.
“Accidents happen all the time, but it’s different when it’s your own family,” Thayer said. “Honestly, my first thought was, ‘I have to do something.’ I was just looking for different ways to help raise money for them.
“People trust GoFundMe maybe more than some of the other platforms, and it’s easier to donate that way than setting up a bank account. Venmo makes it easy to make transactions over the phone.”
Together, the two sites had helped raise more than $14,000 as of Friday to help offset the cost of Reiners’ extended treatment, which Thayer said likely will continue for some time.
A journeyman electrician by trade at Krieger Electric Co. in Hastings, Reiners is described by Thayer as a consummate family man who lives to spend time with Laci and their daughters.
“His favorite place to be is home with his family,” Thayer said.
She also shared a comment from Laci Reiners that her husband always could be found working on the house and projects in the garage.
Despite the gravity of the situation, the Reiners family remains hopeful of a full recovery. Already the outpouring of community support has helped raise their spirits in their hour of darkness, Thayer said.
“It’s definitely looking more positive the last few days,” she said late last week. “He has been more stable, and the family is very grateful for the prayers and support the community has shown.”
