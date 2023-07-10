No doubt about it: best-selling gold and platinum recording artist Neal McCoy will be front and center as the first headliner to take main stage at this year’s Adams County Fairfest July 19-23 on the Adams County Fairgrounds.

McCoy kicks off a lineup of stars that includes co-headliners Cooper Alan and Priscilla Block on July 20, rapper Lil Jon on July 21, and Tyler Hubbard on July 22.

