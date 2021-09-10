A 61-year-old Fullerton man has been arrested and charged with making threats over the phone against employees at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Ricky Collins faces a charge of terroristic threats in Adams County Court. Court records indicate he was arrested Tuesday in Fullerton and has since posted bond for his release.
His initial appearance in court is scheduled for Sept. 16 at 9 a.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, Collins made multiple calls on Sunday to Mary Lanning in order to visit his wife, who was a patient at the hospital. Collins was told he couldn’t visit the hospital and would need to wait until Sept. 16 to possibly see his wife.
Collins allegedly said that wouldn’t work for him and he would come in and shoot everyone.
On Tuesday, Collins called the police dispatch center in Hastings and said he couldn’t see his wife in the hospital.
“Do I need to call my buddies and come with guns a blazing to come see my wife?” Collins allegedly said on the recorded call. “Is that what it’s going to take?”
Officers contacted Collins, who told officers his wife means everything to him and he wanted to see her in the hospital. He said he was scared and nervous for her.
Because of rising numbers of cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, restrictions on in-patient visitation currently are in place in departments throughout the hospital. Patients who are positive for COVID-19 are not allowed visitors, but arrangements can be made with the nursing staff for video visitation.
Terroristic threats is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
