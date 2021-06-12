After the pandemic forced Vacation Bible School to become a virtual event in 2020, students at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church were more than ready to come back this week after a year off.
For the Rev. Joel Remmers, pastor of the congregation, VBS also was a time to shed the “COVID beard” he has been growing since the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, disrupted life for the congregation and community starting in March 2020.
VBS students got to help Remmers get rid of the beard on Friday as a reward for their generosity in sponsoring a Guatemalan child in need of support.
Throughout the week, the students raised by drinking lemonade and giving $1 donations to help sponsor the student through Compassion International. Adding up the total before the end of the day Friday, the group was a little more than $4 short, but one student was willing to give up $4 of his own money to go toward the cause, which more than pleased the pastor.
“That was the sweetest thing you will ever see,” Remmers said. “In order to make sure that we can sponsor one of those kids through Compassion International, we had this lemonade stand and if the kids brought in a $1 donation, they can stop by between classes and drink as much lemonade as they wanted to. As a result of that, we raised $452, but to sponsor a student through Compassion International it costs $456, and all of a sudden a kid steps up and says, ‘How much are you short?’ and pulls out his own wallet. That stuff right there touches your heart.”
“This is not necessarily about the goal. We want to help those kids that are out there. It is about making a difference and touch some kids’ heart. Obviously, we did with one, and that is special.”
All week long, the students took classes on different areas of study related to their Christian faith. Remmers said he was thrilled to be around this group of kids.
“Last year VBS was online,” he said. “Everything was shut down. To have kids here and to be able to do what we want to do — this is what it is all about. It is harder to make that difference when you’re not in person. To have all of these kids here this week and to watch some of those things that did touch kids’ hearts is something.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.