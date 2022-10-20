The funeral for a Hastings High School junior killed in a car crash in Missouri is set for Saturday.
The funeral for a Hastings High School junior killed in a car crash in Missouri is set for Saturday.
Services for Tyrique Lockridge, 16, will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Butler Volland Chapel with his grandmother, Ella Lockridge, officiating.
Tyrique died Oct. 2 in a vehicle crash at about 6:40 p.m. on Interstate 29 in Holt County, Missouri.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Jason Fedak, 58, of Spring, Texas, attempted to merge his semitrailer truck into the passing lane and struck the rear passenger door of a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Sarah Lockridge of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Both vehicles were northbound at the time.
The collision caused Lockridge’s vehicle to cross the median into southbound lane of traffic where it collided with a vehicle driven by James D. Hood of Staplehurst.
Lockridge’s vehicle skidded off the west side of the interstate and struck a tree.
Tyrique, a passenger in Lockridge’s vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lockridge was seriously injured and was taken to a hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Another 13-year-old male passenger, from Cape Girardeau, received minor injuries.
Hood’s vehicle spun onto the shoulder, facing north. He sustained minor injuries.
Tyrique was born July 14, 2006, in Cape Girardeau to Lydia Lockridge. He attended Hastings High School, where he was a junior.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date under the care of Sheraton Lockridge, 1203 E. Park St. No. 17. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
