Funeral arrangements have been made for one of the young people killed in a fatal crash Sunday at 12th Street and Blaine Avenue.
One of the victims was identified by family as 18-year-old Tristen Owens of Hastings in an obituary in the Hastings Tribune on page A2.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at United Church of Christ in Harvard with Pastor Dave Johnson officiating. Burial will be at Harvard Cemetery in Harvard. Visitation and time of sharing with family and friends will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Harvard United Church of Christ.
Owens was born July 27, 2003, in Holdrege to Clint Owens and Mildred Gusman. He was a student at Harvard High School and a cashier at Domino’s Pizza in Hastings. He attended Harvard United Church of Christ.
Owens was one of two killed in the tragic crash Sunday.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t released the identities of the victims, citing continued work to make positive identification.
A vehicle reportedly traveling northbound on Blaine Avenue collided with an eastbound vehicle on 12th Street early Sunday morning.
There are stop signs for north and south traffic on Blaine at the intersection.
Two occupants of the eastbound vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.
Two occupants of the northbound vehicle were taken by ambulance to Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.