Donning work gloves, pushing wheelbarrows and wielding gardening tools, a throng of volunteers from Central Community College-Hastings descended on Good Samaritan Village Wednesday afternoon to help spruce up several locations on campus.
Around 40-50 students, faculty, staff members and administrators turned out for a two-hour session of pulling weeds, removing dead plants and spreading mulch near the Prayer Chapel, All Saints Chapel and the Children’s Ark.
All the work was done off the clock by CCC campus members as a neighborly gesture to the residents and staff of Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, a sprawling, multifaceted nonprofit senior living complex.
Jerry Wallace, CCC-Hastings campus president, said the people of his campus have amassed around 3,000 volunteer labor hours over the last two years and aspire to continue that kind of outreach in the future.
“It’s become our calling card on the Hastings campus,” Wallace said. “We want to be out in the community.”
Chuck Conrad, senior living supervisor at the village, said the idea for a work day developed over the last six weeks or so following conversations with Wallace, whom he has gotten to know through Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce activities.
The men have discussed the historical link between the CCC campus east of Hastings, which was part of the old U.S. Naval Ammunition Depot in the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s; and the Good Samaritan Village campus, which was built in southeastern Hastings by the U.S. Navy as Spencer Park to house civilian NAD employees and their families during World War II.
“Dr. Wallace and I visit quite often at chamber events,” Conrad said. “We kind of have this common ground between us and want to build on it.”
Like many employers in Hastings, Conrad said, the Good Samaritan Society is short-staffed in some job categories right now, and its grounds crew has been struggling to keep up with landscaping needs.
Enter CCC, which provided the labor power to make quick work of several projects Wednesday with guidance from group leaders Jeff Buescher and Aaron Thiessen of the college grounds department.
The Good Samaritan crew had piles of mulch on hand and was otherwise prepared for the arrival of the volunteers at 5 p.m.
For Regina Somer, admissions director at CCC-Hastings, Wednesday’s work night was a good opportunity to get some fresh air and sunshine after a long day in the office and spend some time getting to know colleagues and students outside the usual context.
Somer said the volunteers she was working with Wednesday represented a cross-section of the CCC community, with everyone from brand-new students to the campus president lending a hand.
“It’s just so cool to see everyone here,” she said.
She praised Wallace for the emphasis he has placed on community service since his arrival on campus two years ago.
“Dr. Wallace has really been instrumental in getting us more exposed to the things we can do to help our Hastings community,” she said. “We like to give back.”
Somer, who lives in Grand Island, has been in her post on the Hastings campus for three years. She said she loves the CCC-Hastings campus and programs and was fascinated to learn more recently about the school and community’s historical tie to WWII when she viewed the new documentary “Bunker University.”
Zack Smith, a new CCC diesel technology student from Weeping Water, just started classes on campus when the fall semester started Monday. He said he turned out for the Good Samaritan work night as a way to meet people and begin to engage the community he will be part of for at least the next two years.
Smith, who graduated from high school in May, said he knows a little about the history of the CCC campus but not much about the Hastings community so far. He said he’s enjoying getting to meet the other students in his classes and his dormitory, and that an event like Wednesday’s is a good way to put more faces with names.
The volunteer opportunity was promoted widely on campus.
“I think everyone got an email about it,” he said.
Wallace said CCC campus leaders intentionally scheduled the work night for the beginning of the semester because of its fellowship value, and because it’s a good way to build rapport between students, staff and administration.
“It’s an opportunity for students to get to see us outside of work and see us just as people who care about this community,” he said.
Conrad said he and Wallace have talked about a number of possible ways the Good Samaritan Society and CCC could work together in the future.
Some of the possibilities include health care internships for CCC students.
Conrad said the Good Samaritan Society already provides services for age groups ranging from newborns at the Children’s Ark to the frail elderly at Perkins Pavilion, and that having more college students working on campus would help strengthen the continuum.
“It just gives a chance for all generations to interact,” he said.
Such ideas remain in the conceptual stage for now but are interesting to consider, Conrad said.
“I can see a big future to it,” he said.
Wallace agreed the college and Good Samaritan could work together in various beneficial ways down the road.
“We’re very excited to be working with Chuck and seeing what we can do,” he said.
