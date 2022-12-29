Editor’s note: The news department’s review of headline stories from 2022 concludes today as we look back at November and December.
November
Nearing age 91, Pat Sinnard, known as the “grandmother” of Central Community College-Hastings, was honored on her retirement after a 43-year career on the campus.
Tess and Dusty Perry won first prize in the 2022 Big Idea Hastings competition after successfully pitching their planned business, Joyride Pedal Co.
The Chorus of the Plains, a men’s barbershop singing organization in Hastings, was planning for its first full-scale fall show at the Hastings Masonic Center since before the pandemic.
The Blue Hill municipal water tower was receiving a makeover that included draining the tank, repainting the structure inside and out, and applying a new design and color scheme to the outside.
Officials broke ground for the new Heartwell Renewables renewable diesel plant along East U.S. Highway 6. The project is a joint venture involving Cargill and The Love’s Family of Companies, with estimated annual production capacity of 80 million gallons.
Garage Flats LLC was planning to add single-family housing on the east edge of downtown Hastings, building two duplexes for a total of four units at 403 W. Third St. The project was to utilize affordable housing funds from the state of Nebraska.
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley and Minden both made it to the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament in Lincoln, then won the consolations games to take third place in Class D-1 and Class C-1, respectively. Adams Central was eliminated in the Class C-1 quarterfinals.
The Hastings Freemasons and Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce again worked together to present the Veterans’ Recognition Parade in downtown Hastings the Saturday before Veterans Day. Grand marshals for this year’s parade were U.S. Army Capt. John W. Wood, Marine Corps Sgt. Larry Smith, Navy Petty Officer 3 Kenneth Robinson, and Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kent Rothfuss.
Steve Huntley, Brad Consbruck and Marc Rowan were elected as new members of the Hastings City Council, and Matt Fong was re-elected to a second term in the Nov. 8 general election.
Becky Sullivan and Jodi Graves were re-elected to the Hastings Board of Education in the Nov. 8 general election, and Stacie Widhelm and Andrew McCarty were elected as new members from an eight-member field of candidates. Tim O’Dey and Dave Johnson were re-elected to the Adams Central Board of Education, and Derek Uhrmacher was elected as a new member. A recount was necessary to determine the winner of the third open seat.
Republican Byron Morrow won election as Adams County Register of Deeds, ousting Democratic incumbent Rachel Ormsby.
The Hastings Broncos women’s soccer team clinched its first Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament title since 2018 with a win over Jamestown University in Jamestown, North Dakota.
The Animal Clinic was honored with the 2022 Aggie Award at the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Farmers and Ranchers Appreciation Barbecue.
The pastor and parishioners of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence were preparing for a fundraiser to advance plans for significant renovations to the church interior.
The Hastings College football team finished the season with a 7-4 record — its first winning season since 2014 and its largest number of wins in a season since 2009.
The Hastings City Council voted 6-2 to approve a zoning change and conditional use permit clearing the way for construction of a horse racing track and casino near U.S. Highway 281 and 42nd Street. Nearly 150 people attended the council meeting, and nearly 30 spoke at the public hearing.
The Kissinger Wildlife Management Area near Fairfield reopened after nearly a monthlong closure after two endangered whooping cranes departed the area. The whoopers had been using the wetland as their roosting spot and nearby area as their feeding grounds. The cranes stayed in the area Oct. 19 through Nov. 11.
Amy Sandeen, founding executive director of the Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning, resigned after 15 years on the job to become outreach and special events manager for the Crane Trust.
Crossroads Mission Avenue announced plans to develop a facility in Lexington, adding to its existing shelters in Hastings, Kearney and Grand Island.
Mitchell Linder, 30, of Hastings pleaded not guilty in Adams County District Court to charges of second-degree arson and criminal mischief in connection with a fire at LandMark Implement, 4815 W. U.S. Highway 6. Linder was an employee of the business, a John Deere dealership, at the time of the fire on July 13. Estimated damages totaled $6 million.
Both the Hastings College men’s and women’s soccer teams made it to the NAIA national tournament. The women were eliminated in the first round, and the men made it to round two.
The Hastings Tribune named Alivia Huxoll of Sutton the 2022 All-Tribland volleyball athlete of the year.
The Hastings Tribune named Samantha Schmidt of Hastings High School the 2022 All-Tribland softball athlete of the year.
The Hastings Tribune conferred special recognition on the St. Cecilia Hawkettes softball team for being runner-up at the state tournament just five years after the school added softball as a sport.
The Franklin Flyers won first place in the Nebraska Schools eSports Association’s fall state high school tournament at Hastings College. It was Franklin’s first year to field an e-sports team and Hastings College’s first time playing host to a state tournament.
Our Place After School Care, which serves local students ages 13-20 in need of special care and guidance, moved its program from the basement of Faith Lutheran Church to a former Educational Service Unit No. 9 building at 1117 E. South St., next door to Anytime Fitness. The new location was to include the Freedom Factory, a store selling items made by the students.
Ambassadors of Kindness, a Superior-based nonprofit group established by Brian Splater and Austin Karnatz and their family, was in its fourth year of providing Christmas gifts to children and adults in need.
The Hastings Tribune named Carson Kudlacek of St. Cecilia and Easton Webster of Bruning-Davenport/Shickley the 2022 All-Tribland football athletes of the year, with Kudlacek representing 11-man teams and Weber “small schools” across the region.
Steve Wolford of Hastings accomplished a longtime goal of running a marathon in all 50 U.S. states, sealing the deal with a race in Vienna, Illinois.
Mike Gloor, Sharon Behl Brooks and Robb Miller was named 2022 recipients of the Hastings College Outstanding Alumni Award, and Miranda Muhs was tapped to receive the Outstanding Young Alumni Award.
A lighted parade, Miss Christmas City pageant and the season’s first lighting of the downtown holiday lights were among Black Friday events kicking off Minden’s annual Christmas Traditions festival.
More than 500 people turned out on the Saturday after Thanksgiving for the second annual Kenesaw Christmas Lighting celebration.
Hastings City Attorney Clint Schukei retired after 3 ½ years in the post.
December
Hastings businessman Scott Barwick of Drake Tool & Design was honored by the Nebraska Community College Association with the Distinguished Alumni Award for Central Community College.
The governing board for The Lark, 809 W. Second St., announced plans to develop three apartments on the building’s second floor.
A 1928 Lincoln Page and a 1937 Lincoln Aerosport F Model airplane arrived at the Hastings Municipal Airport from the Airpower Museum in Blakesburg, Iowa. The vintage flying machines are on loan to Nebraska Antique Airplane Preservation Inc., with plans for evaluation and repairs.
Anthony Pingel, 33, of Hastings was sentenced to 18-20 years in prison for each of two manslaughter charges related to a traffic crash east of Hastings on Dec. 12, 2021, that took the lives of Victoria Fleming, 16, of Superior and Tristen Owens, 18, of Hastings. With sentences for additional charges, Pingel received a total of 38-42 years’ prison time for the drunken-driving incident that also resulted in injuries for two other individuals.
Byron Jensen announced plans to retire as conductor and artistic director of the Hastings Symphony Orchestra at the end of the orchestra’s 2022-23 performance season. He has been with the organization for 20 years.
The boards of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and Hastings Economic Development Corp. announced plans to partner together, sharing one president, resources and staff. The search for the organizations’ single president had not yet begun.
The Hastings Board of Education voted to sell the school district’s former administrative office building at 1924 W. A St. to CASA of South Central Nebraska for $466,000. CASA, which was looking for a larger building from which to operate its programs, was the higher of two bidders for the property. HPS will continue to own and use a warehouse at the A Street location.
John Bonham and Tracey Katzberg were honored at their final meeting by the Hastings Board of Education. Both declined to seek re-election in 2022.
A group of surface water irrigators in the Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District won standing to make their case against the proposed merger of CNPPID and the Dawson Public Power District before the Nebraska Power Review Board. Arguments in the matter were scheduled for Jan. 27, 2023.
Mary Lanning Healthcare announced it would resume operation of the PAC2 Child Care Center, 711 N. Colorado Ave., by the end of April 2023. The program had been run for the past two years by the Hastings Family YMCA.
Students and staff from Silver Lake High School in Roseland assembled nearly 56,000 dry meals as part of a work day for Hearts and Hands Against Hunger at the First Presbyterian Church PEACE Center in Hastings.
The demolition phase was coming to an end in renovation and expansion of the Hastings Family YMCA’s 16th Street location.
Bad Sportz Inc. of Hastings, owned by Matt and Jacque Cranson, approached city of Hastings with plans to renovate the vacant, 147-year-old Wolbach building, 705 W. Second St., for a mix of uses.
Ronnie Green, chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, announced plans to retire after seven years in the post in mid-2023. Green and his wife, Jane Pauley Green, are former Sutton residents with deep ties to Clay County agriculture.
Plans to complete the 2022 Goodfellows project by Christmas Eve were on track despite a snowstorm and wind chills exceeding 40 degrees below zero in the week when boxes are assembled, filled and delivered to area families in need.
Shawn Metcalf, former city manager/CEO of the city of Rawlins, Wyoming, began work as the new Hastings city administrator.
A frozen sprinkler pipe led to water damage to an electrical panel at the Crossroads Mission Avenue rescue mission, 702 W. 14th St., leaving the building unsafe for habitation and displacing about 80 guests. Repairs were expected to take one to three months.
