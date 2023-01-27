LINCOLN — A 51-year-old Geneva man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for intending to distribute methamphetamine on Jan. 27 in federal court.
Kurt D. Heckenliable was charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth mixture and 50 grams or more actual meth.
United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Heckenliable.
On Sept. 22, 2021, state troopers responded to a single motorcycle accident near Mead. At the scene, Heckenliable was identified as the driver of the motorcycle, and he received medical attention at the roadside and later at a hospital. During the accident response, law enforcement noticed suspected meth on the ground near the motorcycle.
Troopers then searched the motorcycle and found more meth. In total, about four kilograms of lab confirmed meth were seized from Heckenliable’s motorcycle. Some of that meth was tested for purity and determined to be at least 96% pure.
Heckenliable faced a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence because of a prior conviction for delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in York County District Court. After serving his sentence, Heckenliable will be placed on supervised release for 10 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
The case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office.
