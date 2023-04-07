Theis fuel tank

This 13,000-gallon underground fuel tank was removed from the former Theis Auto Care station, 302 N. Denver Ave., Wednesday.

 City of Hastings/Courtesy

General Excavating of Lincoln completed the removal of a 13,000-gallon fuel tank at the former Theis Auto Care service station, 302 N. Denver Ave., at midafternoon on Wednesday.

Instead of two tanks, 8,000 and 5,000 gallons apiece, as project officials expected to find, it was a single tank with a wall inside, the city of Hastings reported in a news release.

Exchange Bank
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0