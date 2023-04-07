General Excavating of Lincoln completed the removal of a 13,000-gallon fuel tank at the former Theis Auto Care service station, 302 N. Denver Ave., at midafternoon on Wednesday.
Instead of two tanks, 8,000 and 5,000 gallons apiece, as project officials expected to find, it was a single tank with a wall inside, the city of Hastings reported in a news release.
The fiberglass tank was installed in 1994. It now will now be cut up and taken to the Hastings Solid Waste Landfill.
Dry ice was placed inside the tank because it is carbon dioxide and will push out any remaining gasoline vapors.
A very small amount of fuel leakage was found around the tank. Soil samples will be sent to a lab for testing.
Dirt taken out as part of the extraction process will be placed back in the hole.
On Monday, between the tank removal and demolition, Hastings Fire and Rescue will use the building as a training site. The training will include forcible-entry procedures but not live fire.
Following demolition, the site will be seeded with grass.
The Hastings Public Library Foundation purchased the property in May 2022 with the intent that the property be developed for library programming and public use. The land was deeded to the city four months later.
Members of the Hastings City Council voted 8-0 at their regular meeting Sept. 27, 2022 to accept the transfer of property from the Library Foundation.
Funds for the purchase of the property were raised by the Library Foundation.
Plans for the property have not yet been developed.
