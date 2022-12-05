HAMILTON COUNTY — A Giltner man died here Saturday night following a law enforcement pursuit that ended with a one-vehicle overturn crash in rural Hamilton County, the Nebraska State Patrol reported.
Jordan Eastman, 34, was pronounced deceased at Grand Island Regional Medical Center in Grand Island after being taken there following the rollover near F and 11 roads in Hamilton County, NSP said in a news release. That location is north of Interstate 80 between Giltner and Phillips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.