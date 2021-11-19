For keeping her cool under pressure, seventh-grader Chloe Roberts of Sutton received a 911 Hero Award from Clay County Emergency Management on Friday at the Hastings Middle School.
Chloe called 911 on Nov. 7 to report her 9-month-old brother, Jimmie, was choking on a foreign object at her grandmother’s home in Sutton. Chloe said her younger sister was holding the baby and sharing a sucker with him when he started choking.
Chloe was tasked with calling for help while her mother and grandmother tried to clear the baby’s throat as he turned purple from the lack of oxygen.
“I was scared, but I was not crying,” she said.
Clay County Emergency Manager Tim Lewis said Chloe remained calm and gave the dispatcher prompt information so emergency medical technicians could respond quickly. She remained on the line through the incident, providing the address and her brother’s medical history.
Lewis said Chloe had a crucial hand in saving her brother’s life. He said some adults calling for help have a tough time staying coherent to provide dispatchers with the information they need to get emergency personnel to the scene as fast as possible.
“She was amazing,” Lewis said. “It’s not often you have someone stay so calm.”
Lewis presented the award during a weekly award meeting of the 7A classes at Hastings Middle School.
Chloe and her family live in Sutton and commute to Hastings for school after being displaced from their home due to a fire in August 2020.
Incidentally, it was that fire that led to Chloe’s calm demeanor during her 911 call.
Chloe said she was at home with a younger brother as her mother dropped off her other siblings at school. She had the day off from school due to alternating start days for the middle school.
Chloe said she smelled something burning and found smoke coming from one of the light fixtures. She got her younger brother and herself out of the home and went to a neighbor’s to call 911.
During that call, she wasn’t able to articulate information to dispatchers very well in her state of distress.
It was with that call in mind that she found the composure to remain calm in November when her baby brother was choking. While she was worried about her brother, she knew she had to give the dispatcher the information needed to save her brother’s life.
The baby was taken to Henderson Health Care Services, but then flown to Omaha for treatment. Chloe said doctors found a candy wrapper had gotten lodged in his throat and removed it.
Chloe was happy to receive the 911 Hero Award and said her parents were proud of her, as well.
“It feels good,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.