Girl Scout Cadettes from the Adams County area are hoping to make a difference in the lives of children with vision disorders with an event to highlight the need at 6 p.m. Friday at Lake Hastings park.
Participants are encouraged to come dressed as a favorite superhero to help show their support.
The Vision Therapy Fun Run will be a one-mile fun run/walk with vision therapy obstacles, designed to be similar to tests used in treatment.
Vision therapy helps correct binocular vision disorders that aren’t corrected with glasses. This therapy isn’t covered by most insurance companies and often involves travel to Lincoln or Omaha.
“Vision therapy is very expensive and insurance doesn’t cover it,” said Madison Dack, 14, of Hastings Girl Scout Troop 977. “It’s not really talked about. Before this, I had never heard of vision therapy.”
Fifteen Cadettes from four area Girl Scout Troops have teamed up to change that.
Emma Leonard, 12, with Hastings Troop 12 said it’s important to let others know about the importance of vision therapy.
“We want to spread the word,” she said. “We’re trying to raise money so kids can get the help they need.”
Katelyn Hoins, 13, with Hastings Troop 914 said seeing well is important for children to do well in school. In the absence of proper sight, they can struggle to follow along in class.
“A lot are misdiagnosed with ADHD,” she said.
Proceeds from the event will go to the Hastings Lions Club, a nonprofit group that works to improve the vision of children. The Lions Club will be collecting old eyeglasses for recycling as well.
Check-in and registration for the event is at 5:45 p.m. with the run starting at 6 p.m. Participants can register the day of the event, but aren’t guaranteed to receive an event T-shirt.
The hour-long event will include comments from Dr. Will Ferguson, a Hastings native who works in the field in Omaha.
Ava Lieske, 13, of Troop 977 said organizing the event and making the obstacles has been a good team builder for the troops.
“It’s a good social project for us,” she said.
“I feel it brings all the troops closer together,” she said. “It makes us get to know each other.”
Organizing the event will give the girls credit toward earning their Silver Award.
Makayla Olson, 13, with Troop 977 said it shows that Girl Scouts are ready and willing to help in the community.
“It’s not just about cookies,” she said.
