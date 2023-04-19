It’s April 19, and that means the contribution time window has opened for the 10th annual Give Hastings Day community fundraising drive.
Donations will be accepted online or by check from now through May 4, the official Give Hastings Day, to benefit 108 area nonprofit organizations and projects.
The number of participating causes is a new record, breaking the previous record of 96 one year ago.
A list of this year’s participants appears on an advertising insert included with today’s print edition of the Hastings Tribune. The list also can be found by visiting www.givehastings.org and clicking on “give.”
In its first nine years, Give Hastings Day generated more than $4.5 million in contributions for the participants.
While the 2023 festivities center on May 4, Give Hastings Day organizers have widened the window not only for receiving contributions, but also for building awareness and excitement surrounding the event, said Dan Peters, executive director of the Hastings Community foundation, which serves as host for the event.
“The Give Day committee has worked hard at building a bigger Give Day experience,” Peters said in a news release. “From new fundraising events across Hastings, to area businesses decorating their windows, to new events (at) Give Day headquarters, we truly want the entire community to feel they are part of Give Hastings Day.”
One new event is a window-decorating contest in which Adams County businesses were invited to decorate a window to create general awareness of Give Hastings Day or promote specific participating nonprofits. The windows were to be decorated by April 17 and remain on display through May 4, and photos will be posted on the Give Hastings Day Facebook page. The businesses with windows collecting the most “likes” will be declared the winners and receive a combined total of $1,500 they then will allocate to participating causes.
Meanwhile, several local businesses are getting into the act to help raise funds for the “Support Them All Fund,” which is split between all Give Day participants.
From Wednesday through April 30, customers at Russ’s Market, 611 N. Burlington Ave., and Allen’s Food Mart, 1115 W. Second St., can either round up their bills to the nearest dollar or make a $1 or $5 donation at checkout.
Also, on April 19 and May 4 Barista’s of Hastings, 2204 N. Kansas Ave., will donate 15% of sales between 1 and 6 p.m.
On April 24 and May 1, Coach’s Corner, 3212 Osborne Drive East, will donate 5 cents per gallon of gasoline sold.
Finally, on an ongoing basis Steeple Brewing Co., 717 W. First St., will donate a portion of all sales of Common Good Red Ale, which was brewed especially for Give Hastings Day.
On May 4, The Lark, 809 W. Second St., will be Give Hastings Day Headquarters, with dropped-off donations accepted there throughout the day and evening. Other features will include a community art project with Mary Vaughan as the host; meals; a Business After Hours social event; and live music.
The leaderboard and fundraising totals will be available on May 4 and will be updated through 11:59 p.m. Prizes, in the form of additional money, will be available for the top-collecting causes.
“One of the great benefits of participating in Give Hastings Day is the bonus dollars and prize money that is available thanks to our sponsors,” Peters said. “Regardless of how much you donate, when you make a Give Day gift, anytime from now through May 4, you’re helping to make additional dolllars available to your favorite nonprofits.”
For more information or to make a donation online, visit www.givehastings.org. Checks also may be sent to the HCF office at 800 W. Third St. Suite 232, Hastings, NE 68901.
