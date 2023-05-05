Hastings area residents and supporters got together Thursday and pounded on the door of $1 million in philanthropy for nine dozen community causes.

A late-night push in giving brought their cumulative donation to Give Hastings Day 2023 to $953,008 — within sight of the elusive seven-digit mark, and roughly $86,000 ahead of the previous campaign record set one year ago.

