Hastings area residents and supporters got together Thursday and pounded on the door of $1 million in philanthropy for nine dozen community causes.
A late-night push in giving brought their cumulative donation to Give Hastings Day 2023 to $953,008 — within sight of the elusive seven-digit mark, and roughly $86,000 ahead of the previous campaign record set one year ago.
Altogether, 5,528 donations were processed during the 16-day Give Hastings Day time window that began April 19 and ended when the clock struck 12 on Thursday night.
The giving total surged from $837,201 just after 10 p.m. to the midnight final number, aided by 209 additional donations in that timeframe.
Donors earmarked their money for 108 different nonprofit organizations and projects, plus a 109th fund to support all 108 participating groups.
Dan Peters, executive director of the Hastings Community Foundation, said he and other Give Day organizers were beyond pleased with this year’s record-shattering bottom line.
“Our committee believes that Give Day is not about numbers,” Peters said. “More than anything, Give Hastings Day is about celebrating the positive impact of our local nonprofit community and the generosity of those who live here. Still, when you see results like this, it’s something that gets us pretty excited.”
Give Hastings Day, which just completed its 10th year, is facilitated by the Hastings Community Foundation. The event brings together an array array of local causes ranging from parochial education to in-home meal delivery for the elderly and homebound.
The organizations help to promote Give Day and then share in the community’s generosity.
According to an overnight news release from Give Hastings, Start Over Rover was tops on Thursday, collecting the largest amount of money — $50,134 — from the largest number of donors — 256.
The Hastings Catholic Schools Foundation was a close second in total receipts, receiving $49,205 from 142 donors.
Rounding out the top five in total receipts were Platte Valley Youth for Christ, $32,169; Hastings College, $32,065; and Hastings Area Habitat for Humanity, $28,990.
In addition to Start Over Rover, the top five for number of individual donors included Special Scoops, 145; Hastings Catholic Schools Foundation, 142; Prairie Loft, 140; and the Hastings Community Theatre, 119.
Quilts of Valor earned a prize for “Rookie of the Year,” receiving gifts from 73 donors — the most for any of this year’s first-time Give Day participants.
This year’s receipts bring to roughly $5.5 million the total proceeds for Give Hastings Day since the event’s inaugural year in 2014.
It coincided on the calendar again this year with Go Big Give, a similar campaign in neighboring Grand Island that this year raised $1,653,234 through 5,013 donations to benefit 158 organizations.
In Hastings, this year’s participant count of 108 also was a new record. In 2022, the event raised $867,629 to benefit 96 causes, shattering the previous giving record of $668,000 set in 2021.
Peters said this year’s results were especially impressive given the headwinds to charitable giving that can be identified at the moment.
“Our committee knew that Give Hastings Day had challenges this year that we haven’t faced before,” he said. “Climbing inflation and an uncertain stock market are big obstacles to overcome. Despite that, our community came together to support our nonprofit organizations at a level we’ve never seen. Hastings and Adams County should be very proud of what they made possible with their support of Give Hastings Day.”
Thursday’s Give Day festivities included a slate of activities at The Lark, where in-person donations were being dropped off from morning to night.
The next Give Hastings Day already has been scheduled for May 2, 2024. For more information, or to check on how your favorite causes fared this year, visit www.givehastings.org or www.hastingscommunityfoundation.org.
