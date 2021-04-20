Donations can begin flowing now as part of the 2021 Give Hastings Day event, which opened Wednesday morning and actually stretches over the next 16 days.
From now through May 6, the eighth annual celebration of local philanthropy will be gathering money for 92 area nonprofit organizations.
As of Wednesday, donors can make their contributions online at givehastings.org or by check payable to the Hastings Community Foundation, host of the event.
Donors can make gifts to multiple organizations with one financial transaction. A new option available this year is to support all the nonprofits with a single gift.
“We heard from many donors who wanted a way to show support for all of the deserving organizations who are part of Give Hastings Day,” said Dan Peters, HCF executive director. “We’ve made that easy to do with the ‘Support Them All’ fund. The dollars raised for this fund will be split evenly among all the nonprofit participants. The collective impact of this fun could be substantial. I’m excited to see the response.”
Another change for this year is the ability of individuals to create personalized fundraising pages for their favorite nonprofit.
“Individuals can simply click the ‘Fundraise’ button on any of the nonprofit pages at givehastings.org,” Peters said. “From there, you can create a custom fundraising page that you can share with your friends and family. It all ties back into the Give Day totals, so it really helps to expand the reach of Give Hastings Day.”
The leaderboard and fundraising totals for this year’s campaign will be available on May 6. The event closes at 11:59 p.m. that day.
Those wishing to make donations by check can deliver or mail them to the HCF office at 800 W. Third St. Suite 232, Hastings, NE 68901. The office is inside the Heritage Bank building.
In its first seven years, Give Hastings Day brought in more than $3 million for area nonprofits.
Despite taking place in the early stages of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic, the 2020 event raised a total of $582,793.70 — up $100,000 from 2019 — as the community rallied in support of 91 organizations facing historic challenges.
Now, Peters said, nonprofit groups are anxious to move their programs ahead after an unprecedented year of financial uncertainty and operational disruptions.
“We’re seeing an exciting level of energy from the nonprofit community as they emerge from a long, difficult year and are now able to start planning for the future,” Peters said. “For many of the participating organizations, Give Day is a giant step forward in shifting their operations beyond the limitations of COVID-19.”
For more information visit the website, www.givehastings.org.
