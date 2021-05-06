Although early money’s been coming in since April 21, Give Hastings Day 2021 now has officially arrived.
That means prospective donors have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday to make contributions to some or all of the 93 area nonprofit organizations participating in this year’s event facilitated by the Hastings Community Foundation. (That number includes one late addition to the previously announced list of 92.)
This is the second year for early giving to be part of Give Hastings Day.
Up to now, organizers have kept running fundraising totals for the eighth annual event under wraps. But the leaderboard was scheduled to go live online as of midnight Thursday so donors can see how the various nonprofits are faring.
“Beyond seeing the total raised, Give Hastings Day provides an opportunity for donors and the community to watch how their favorite nonprofits are performing throughout the day,” said Dan Peters, Hastings Community Foundation executive director. “Every year there are some different names on the leaderboard. That will continue this year, as we’re already seeing some surprises in early giving.”
Donations can be made through the website at www.givehastings.org or by check payable to the Hastings Community Foundation. Donors can make gifts to multiple organizations with one transaction, and also may choose to make a single gift to be divided among all the nonprofits on this year’s list.
While the Give Hastings Day website is an important tool for accepting donations and disseminating information about the fundraising event, Give Hastings Day is far from an online-only operation.
After gathering restrictions related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, curtailed the face-to-face aspects of the 2020 event, Give Hastings Day committee members are planning to once again play host to in-person giving celebrations throughout the day Thursday.
These celebrations are planned for the Good Samaritan Village Diner, 926 E. E St., from 7-9 a.m.; Art Bar, 647 W. Second St., 8-10 a.m,; Odyssey, 521 W. Second St., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; First Street Brewing Co., 119 N. St. Joseph Ave., 4-6 p.m.; Steeple Brewing Co./Wave Pizza, 717 W. First St., 5:30-7 p.m.; and Murphy’s Wagon Wheel, 107 N. Lincoln Ave., 7 p.m.
Checks also could be mailed in — and can be delivered by hand Thursday to the foundation office at 800 W. Third St., Suite 232, inside the Heritage Bank building, in time to be added to the leaderboard before midnight.
Peters started with HCF in February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted life throughout the world. He said Give Hastings Day organizers welcome the opportunity for fellowship Thursday after all the strangeness of the past year.
“These onsite events have been a popular part of Give Hastings Day previously,” he said. “We were unable to do them last year, so our committee is especially excited to be out and about this year.”
According to HCF figures, Give Hastings Day brought in a total of more than $3 million for nonprofit groups in its first seven years.
The 2020 event brought in a record-smashing $582,793.70 — up $100,000 from 2019, despite the difficulties being felt in the community in the early stages of the pandemic.
The 2020 result was hailed as a testament to donors’ generosity, commitment to the community, and recognition of the important role nonprofits play — especially in times of challenge and hardship.
In an interview Wednesday, Peters said the Give Hastings Day organizing committee understands the community isn’t yet finished dealing with the impacts of COVID-19, but that at least being able to operate the campaign somewhat more normally in 2021 feels like progress.
After months of planning for Give Hastings Day mainly by telephone and on Zoom meetings, Peters said, being able to interact with fellow volunteers and donors at the on-site giving locations Thursday should be encouraging for the committee members.
“The day is a time for the committee to say, ‘We’ve done our work; now it’s time to celebrate,’ ” Peters said. “The theme of Give Day this year is still ‘uncharted waters.’ We’re somewhere in the middle (with regard to pandemic impacts). We’re not quite to that full celebration mode yet.”
For more information, visit the website or call the foundation office at 402-462-5152.
Participating groups
Here’s the list of nonprofits set to benefit from Give Hastings Day. More information on each group is available on the GHD website.
Adams County Lutheran Education Association; Adams Central Schools Foundation; Adams County Diversion Services; Adams County Fair Foundation; Adams County Historical Society; Adams County Veterans Monument; American Red Cross; Arid Society; Area Substance & Alcohol Abuse Prevention; Boy Scouts of America Overland Trails Council; The Bridge Inc.; Brooks’s Bookshelf; CASA-National Adoption Day; CASA of South Central Nebraska; Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska; Central Community College Foundation; Children’s Museum of Central Nebraska; Chorus of the Plains; Crossroads Mission Avenue; Easterseals Nebraska; enCourage Advocacy Center (formerly SASA); Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Food4Thought Backpack Program; Foster Grandparents; Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska; God Made Me Preschool; The Golden Friendship Center (Midand Area Agency on Aging); Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village; Goodwill Industries Foundation of Greater Nebraska Inc.; Hastings Area Habitat for Humanity; Hastings Catholic Schools Foundation; Hastings College; Hastings Community Arts Council; Hastings Community Foundation; Hastings Community Theatre; Hastings Fire & Rescue; Hastings High Band Parents Association; Hastings Library Foundation; Hastings Literacy Program; Hastings Midget Football League; Hastings Museum; Hastings Pickleball Club; Hastings Public Schools Foundation; Hastings Respite Care/South Central Town Hall Caregiver Coalition; Hastings Scottish Rite Masons RiteCare Clinic; Hastings Symphony Orchestra; HeadStart CFDP Inc.; Healthy Beginnings; Heartland Pet Connection; Heartland Workers Center; Hearts & Hands Against Hunger; Highland Park Arboretum & Pavilion; Kenesaw Community Development Corp.; Kenesaw Public School Foundation; Kenesaw United Child Care Coalition; Laundry Love; The Listening Room Inc. (The Lark); Mary Lanning Healthcare Foundation; Maryland Living Center; Meals on Wheels; MentoringWorks Inc.; Ministry in Motion Inc.; Miriam’s Hope; Moms of Hastings; Open Table Sack Lunch; Our Little Angels; Our Place After School Care; PFLAG Hastings; PHC2 (previously Project Homeless Connect); Pooh Corner Daycare & Preschool; Post No. 11 American Legion Baseball Committee (Hastings Baseball); Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning; Project Sunflower; Revive Ministries; Roseland Community Center; The Salvation Army; Silver Lake Public Schools Foundation; SOS Swim Hastings; South Central Nebraska Children’s Chorale; South Heartland District Health Department; Special Children’s Fund; STARS; Start Over Rover; TeamMates Mentoring of Hastings; Teen Reach Adventure Camp; Threads of Grace; United Harvest Mobile Food Pantry; United Way of South Central Nebraska; Wellspring Pregnancy + Heath Center; Wildlife Rescue Team Inc.; YMCA of Hastings; Youth for Christ-Platte Valley; YWCA Adams County.
