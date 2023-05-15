JEWELL COUNTY, Kan. — Personnel from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and from South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks will be working together beginning Wednesday at Lovewell Reservoir here to collect adult gizzard shad to transport to South Dakota.
The project is part of a continuing partnership between the two state agencies to trade fisheries resources.
In 2022, the South Dakota agency provided 400,000 walleye fingerlings that were stocked in Kansas reservoirs.
Gizzard shad, on the other hand, are food. for walleye and other species but do not survive the winter well in northern latitudes, the Kansas agency said in a news release.
The gizzard shad will be stocked in South Dakota just in time to spawn and provide a year class of prey fish
