GLENVIL — Residents and visitors alike celebrated the 150th anniversary of Glenvil Saturday with a parade and slew of activities for all ages to enjoy.
Attendees lined the main street downtown, Winters Avenue, for a parade of more than 30 entries.
The Sandy Creek Marching Band led the parade followed by living milestones in the community, such as the oldest and youngest residents of the 380-population town.
Don Harms, the 88-year-old recognized as the oldest man living in the community, said he was born and raised in Glenvil and has no plans of leaving.
“I’ve been living here all my life,” he said.
He and his wife, Bobbie, have four children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, many of whom attended the celebration.
“The more people we can get here, the better off we are,” Bobbie said. “It gets people together as much as we can, and that is always good.”
Mollie Jensen marched in the parade with a float for Cornerstone Bank in town. She said she grew up in Grand Island where she only really knew her neighbors, but is glad to now be part of a close-knit community where most residents know one another.
“It’s nice knowing people in town and being able to count on them,” she said. “Kids feel safe here.”
Following the parade, lunch was served at the American Legion hall before some activities moved to the park. There were inflatables, yard games and sand volleyball, as well as horse rides and a petting area for horses, goats and other livestock.
Businesses downtown remained open along with a hobby shop displaying pre-1880 printing presses and tables of historic memorabilia in the fire department dubbed History Hall.
Gregg Lemke of Glenvil renovated a historic building downtown into a hobby printing shop where he works with printing presses from 1880 or older. He opened the door to his hobby area to allow the curious to peruse the various presses he’s collected over 25 years.
“I hate to see this stuff get scrapped,” he said.
Down the street at History Hall, Donna Meyer of Austin, Texas, had returned to Glenvil to help set up displays of the town’s history. She helped create three-ring binder books filled with the memories of townsfolk and set up displays of area history. There were alumni trophies and other memorabilia from the high school that was closed in 1966 with the creation of Sandy Creek.
Her brothers still live on a farm that was one of the original homesteads in the area. The Rev. Isaac Denison Newell Jr. originally homesteaded the land before leaving to plant churches in Glenvil and surrounding communities. Meyer’s grandparents rented the homestead from 1930-46. Her father began renting the home in 1947 and purchased the farm in 1954. Meyer’s family has occupied the land ever since.
Another volunteer helping to organize the history area was Alyce Sherman of Glenvil.
“I think it makes you proud of where you come from,” she said. “It’s part of your roots.”
Glenvil was founded as part of the ABC Railroad that was built through the area by the St. Joseph and Denver City in 1872. Other Tribland towns on the ABC line — Alexandria, Belvidere, Carleton, Davenport, Edgar, Fairfield and Hastings — all are celebrating their sesquicentennials this year.
In July 1872, a single sod house was the only sign of a town, but other structures soon joined the mix. The first school was constructed in 1872. A store house and post office were added in 1873. A blacksmith shop began in 1878.
Originally called Georgetown, the town’s name later was changed to Glenville. The spelling of the town’s name later was changed to Glenvil.
The town wasn’t incorporated as a village until 1889. By 1895, the town had 200 inhabitants — a number that had doubled by 1918.
The Town Jail and Fire Hall located at the end of Winters Avenue recently was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The Fire Hall is a 1.5-story western false-front wood building built in 1905 with an attic, while the town jail is a single-story brick building constructed in 1899. Both buildings retain their windows but lay glassless as the windows are boarded with wood and, in the jail's case, covered with metal bars. Lying side by side, the buildings jointly represent a prior time in which Glenvil had aspirations of becoming a much bigger town.
History drew Richard Schmidt of Hastings back to the village.
His father was a junior in high school when the family left the community, but he remembers stories about his great-grandfather opening the first blacksmith shop.
“I wanted to bring my family back over here,” he said. “I want to show them where the family used to live.”
Brenda Ross left Glenvil for Illinois 15 years ago, but wanted to come back for the celebration. She said it’s great to see the community come together to organize the event where different generations can make memories together.
“My history goes deep here,” she said. “This will always be home.”
