A meeting planned for Aug. 16 at Brickyard Park in Hastings will help connect Christians who may be interested in joining a local Global Methodist fellowship.

The 7 p.m. event will take place in the park shelter, said David and Nora Mendyk, who retired to Hastings in 2021 following years of ministry with the United Methodist Church and now are involved with the new Global Methodist Church, which was founded May 1, 2022, in the wake of a worldwide split in the United Methodist denomination that has highlighted in the news recently.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags