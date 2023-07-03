MANKATO, Kan. — Don’t miss your chance to get your goat at the 2023 Jewell County Fair.
This year’s fair will run from July 6-9.
New this year is the team goat roping event at 7 p.m. Friday. Back again for the second year will be an expanded Mutton Bustin’/Bull Riding event on Saturday beginning at 8 p.m.at the fairgrounds arena.
“Dancing with the Steers” is the theme chose for this year’s festivities.
Musician Wes Cossman will entertain fairgoers Saturday night beginning at 9 p.m. in the covered arena. A beer garden will be open from 9 p.m. to midnight.
The quilt exhibits, and 4-H photography, foods, fiber arts, clothing and fashion revue were/will be judged July 5 at the Mankato Community Center. The public bake sale is at 2 p.m. Events at the fairgrounds kick off Thursday with the remaining 4-H, open and scouts exhibit judging. The fair ends with the premium sale at the Mankato Livestock Inc., sale barn across from the fairgrounds.
Here’s a listing of fair events:
Thursday
• 7:30-8:30 a.m.: Check in 4-H/scouts/open class exhibits
• 8 a.m.: 4-H judging begins
• 9 a.m.: Open Class judging begins
• 7–9 p.m.: Check in animals, animal health inspections
Friday
• 8 a.m.: Horse show
• 12:30 p.m.: Poultry/rabbit show, with pet show to follow poultry show
• 4:30 p.m.: Beef show
• 7 p.m.: Team goat roping and ranch trail course
• 8:30 p.m.: Horse show speed events at fairgrounds arena
Saturday
• 8 a.m.: Swine show, with sheep/goat show to follow 60 minutes after completion of swine show
• 2 p.m. – Livestock judging contest
• 5:30 p.m.: Catch-an-animal contest
• 5 p.m.: Pedal tractor pull (registration at 4:15 p.m.)
• 4–7 p.m.:Bouncy house and water slides
• 7 p.m.: Mutton Bustin’/Bull Riding by Mayfield Horse Co.
• 9 p.m.:Beer garden and dance with music by Wes Cossman, covered arena
Sunday
• 12:30 p.m.: Round-robin showmanship contest
• 2 p.m.: Animal exhibits released
• 2-4 p.m.: Fun swim at Mankato City Pool
• 4:30–5:30 p.m.: Quonset exhibits released
• 6 p.m.: 4-H fashion revue and awards program at Mankato Livestock Inc., sale barn
• 7 p.m.: Livestock premium sale at Mankato Livestock Inc., sale barn
