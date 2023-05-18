Despite a series of delays, Golden Ticket Cinemas Hastings-3 opened its doors Thursday afternoon, and residents came out to check out the newly renovated theater.
Tom Jenkins and his wife, Barbara, of Hastings were among the first customers to visit the theater.
“It’s a new theater, and we want to support it,” Tom said. “This theater has the type of seating we like. We’re really thrilled with it.”
John Bloemeke, president of Golden Ticket Cinemas, is hoping to earn repeat business through the theater’s service and menu offerings.
In addition to traditional movie theater food and drink, the Golden Ticket will offer “pub fare”: pizza, chicken tenders, chicken wings, mozzarella sticks, fried pickles and milkshakes.
A self-serve Icee and soda station is in the lobby to allow customers to refill drinks. A kegerator and beer bottle cooler are behind the register.
The theater features new, digital projectors; seven-channel surround sound; and new screens that are as close to wall-to-wall as possible.
Seating options include reclining chairs with attached tables and optional heating. The front row includes “snuggle seats” which lack the heating option.
“It’s pretty cutting-edge,” Bloemeke said.
For an extra charge, guests can opt for pod seating. Pod seating provides a bit more separation from other guests and the option for food delivery. Customers can scan a QR code, look over the theater’s menu and place an order. Orders can be picked up at the front counter or delivered to the pod seats.
“We want to make it full-service for people who buy the pod seats,” said general manager Chris Brittaen.
He said the first seats reserved for Thursday’s opening were pod seats.
Bloemeke said Hastings is the first Golden Ticket Cinemas location to offer pod seating and their success could lead to their installation at other facilities.
The North Carolina-based Golden Ticket has locations across United States. In Nebraska, they already have locations in Kearney, Scottsbluff and North Platte.
The Hastings location is in the renovated Imperial Theatre, just west on 12th Street from the old Imperial Mall site, which has been closed since February 2017.
The new theater is the first part of Perry Reid Properties’ redevelopment of the old mall, named the Theatre District, to open to the public.
Golden Ticket Cinema originally was scheduled to open in fall 2022, but supply chain and labor issues slowed its progress.
Bloemeke said the landlords were optimistic they could reuse more of the existing building but that didn’t work. Issues were found in the plumbing, electrical, roof and restrooms.
“Everything had to be gutted,” he said. “For all intents and purposes, this is a new construction.”
Brittaen said he is excited that the renovations are complete and the employees are trained to be ready for opening.
“I’ve been waiting for this since I was offered the job in March 2022,” he said. “It’s been a roller coaster. We’re finally here and ready to go.”
Taidyn Johnson of Hastings and Eric Martinez of Hastings were among the first to see “Fast X” in the theater’s inaugural showing.
While he was impressed with the recent renovations at the Rivoli Theatre downtown, Martinez said it’s refreshing to have another option for movies in Hastings.
“You don’t have to be stuck in the same movie theater,” he said.
For Phil Mankin of Hastings, it wasn’t even about a particular movie. He doesn’t attend many movies, but heard the theater was opening and had time to check out the renovations and the “big, comfy chairs” he’s heard about.
“I want to support any multiple chain businesses that come to town,” he said. “Let’s show them they can make some money here, especially on this side of town.”
