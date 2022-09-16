Thursday was a day for remembering the past, celebrating the present and looking forward to the future at the Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village.
This year’s Samfest celebration, the long-running annual Good Samaritan Village festival anticipating autumn, did double and triple duty as a 100th birthday party for the village’s parent organization, the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society; and a 65th anniversary for the Hastings village itself.
“It’s been a pretty big deal, and we’ve had a lot of fun recognizing that,” said Ashley Fitzgerald, director of the Community Center at the Hastings village, of the dual anniversaries.
Thursday’s activities included a morning parade, history display, bake sale, bingo, food truck concessions, a car show, a history presentation with style show and music, and a free barbecue supper.
Fitzgerald served as emcee for the outdoor history and style show, which highlighted key events through the years for the society and the Hastings village.
Reading from her script, she told how the Rev. August Hoeger Sr., a Lutheran pastor in Arthur, North Dakota, established a nonprofit organization in September 1922 to operate the Good Samaritan Home for handicapped children in Arthur.
Hoeger, who was known to many simply as “Dad,” led the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society for more than four decades, overseeing great growth in the organization now headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and expansion of its mission to care for individuals of all ages.
Hoeger retired as head of the society at age 78, turning over the leadership to his son, August Jr. He and his wife, Gothenburg native Amelia (Aden) Hoeger, later moved to Good Samaritan Village in Hastings, where they were residing at the time of Dad Hoeger’s death Oct. 8, 1970, at age 85.
The Hastings village was established in 1957 on the property previously known as Spencer Park, a 138-acre housing development built by the federal government in the 1940s for workers at the nearby U.S. Naval Ammunition Depot.
The Rev. William Goldbeck worked with Dad Hoeger to purchase a portion of the Spencer Park property for the Hastings campus still known to most simply as Good Samaritan Village. (Today, GSV occupies the entire property.) Goldbeck and his wife, Dagmar, then went to work turning it into a residential complex for seniors, and Goldbeck became the village’s first administrator. He retired from that role in 1966, then became village chaplain until 1983. He died in 1993.
By 1970, Good Samaritan Village in Hastings had 1,200 residents and 315 employees and was the largest retirement community in the Midwest.
With direction provided by a campus master plan developed in 1996, the Hastings village today offers housing options for seniors age 55 and up of all income brackets and with all levels of need, from skilled nursing to independent living.
In 2006, the village even added a day care center, the Children’s Ark, to care for the children of its employees and from the community at large.
The Good Samaritan Society, which today has merged its operations with nonprofit health care company Sanford Health, now has more than 200 locations and 16,000 employees across the United States
The Hastings village is the second-largest senior community operated by the Good Samaritan Society and the largest senior community in Nebraska.
A few of the other key campus staff leaders include Executive Director Kerry Davidson, Executive Manager of Senior Living Steph Uhrmacher, and Senior Living Manager Chuck Conrad.
Thursday evening’s style show included numerous GSV residents, employees and volunteers in period costume from the past 10 decades, dancing to music from those eras.
Fitzgerald said Thursday’s celebration was a special occasion indeed.
“Dad Hoeger’s motto, ‘Ever forward in God’s love,’ lives on,” she said. “We stand in a unique moment in history where we can look back on a full century of care and witness how our work today will shape the next 100 years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.