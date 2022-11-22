p12-24-12GOOboxes2.jpg

Goodfellows boxes full of food and toys are lined up before being picked up for delivery in December 2012 at the Adams County Fairgrounds Activities Building.

 Tribune archives

The Hastings Tribune’s annual Goodfellows program now is in full swing with applications from families being accepted until Nov. 30 and this year’s fundraising campaign beginning this weekend.

The applications are available at the Hastings Tribune, 908 W. Second St., or online at www.hastingstribune.com/goodfellows.

