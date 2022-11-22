The Hastings Tribune’s annual Goodfellows program now is in full swing with applications from families being accepted until Nov. 30 and this year’s fundraising campaign beginning this weekend.
Completed print copies of the application may be mailed to the Tribune or dropped off at the Tribune’s customer service desk.
This year’s recipients of the Goodfellows program will be notified via postcard of their options for getting their Goodfellows box.
Monetary donations to Goodfellows also can be sent to the Hastings Tribune, Attention: Goodfellows, P.O. Box 788, Hastings, NE 68902.
Donations of new toys for children 12 and under can be placed into toy collection boxes at participating schools and businesses in Hastings. The boxes will remain at each location until Dec. 19.
The Goodfellows program began in 1926 when Hastings Daily Tribune publisher Adam Breede and editor Harry Smith decided to serve as “good fellows” to less fortunate families.
As Breede and Smith discussed the idea with people around town, more people and businesses got involved.
Before long, the Goodfellows program became a Hastings tradition that continues today.
Last year, Goodfellows served 241 local households.
Toy donation boxes for Goodfellows can be found at the following locations beginning Friday, Nov. 25:
- Adams Central Elementary, 975 South Adams Central Ave.
- Adams Central Preschool, 512 N. Brass Ave., Juniata
- Alcott Elementary, 313 N. Cedar Ave.
- City Iron and Metal, 200 S Burlington Ave.
- First Interstate Bank, 700 N. Burlington Ave.
- Five Points Bank, 322 N. St. Joseph Ave.; 320 S. Burlington Ave.; 2815 Osborne Drive West
- Heartland Bank, 3701 Osborne Drive West
- Hastings Middle School, 201 N. Marian Road
- Hastings High School, 1100 W. 14th St.
- Hastings Tribune, 908 W. Second St.
- Hawthorne Elementary, 2200 W. Ninth St.
- Kully Pipe and Steel Showroom, 405 W. South St.
- Levander’s Body Shop, 208 E. J St.
- Lincoln Elementary, 720 Franklin Ave.
- Lincoln Federal
- Savings Bank, 631 W 2nd St.
- Longfellow Elementary, 828 N. Hastings Ave.
- MNB Bank, 800 N. Burlington Ave.
- Pinnacle Bank, 530 N. Burlington Ave.
- Roger’s, 1035 S. Burlington Ave.
- Watson Elementary, 1720 Crane Ave.
