Longtime volunteer Bill Riese waits for one of the deliverers of Goodfellows boxes to back their vehicle up to the door so it can be loaded at the Adams County Fairgrounds Activities Building on Dec. 22, 2012.
The Hastings Tribune is seeking volunteers who can help deliver Goodfellows boxes to families during the morning on Christmas Eve.
The Goodfellows boxes will be ready for distribution at the Adams County Fairgrounds from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. Volunteers will need to use their own vehicle and have a valid driver’s license.
Anyone interested in delivering the boxes of food and toys to families can contact the Hastings Tribune at 402-462-2131 by 5 p.m. Monday. That way your name can be added to the Tribune’s list of volunteers.
The Goodfellows program is serving 210 families this year. The application period expired Nov. 30.
This year’s recipients of the Goodfellows program are being notified via postcard, which they should receive in the mail this week.
The Goodfellows program began in 1926 when Hastings Daily Tribune publisher Adam Breede and editor Harry Smith decided to serve as “good fellows” to less fortunate families.
As Breede and Smith discussed the idea with people around town, more people and businesses got involved.
Before long, the Goodfellows program became a Hastings tradition that continues today.
Monetary donations to Goodfellows can be sent to the Hastings Tribune, Attention: Goodfellows, P.O. Box 788, Hastings, NE 68902.
Donations of new toys for children 12 and under can be placed into toy collection boxes at participating schools and businesses in Hastings. The boxes will remain at each location until Monday, Dec. 19.
Toy donation boxes for Goodfellows can be found at the following locations:
Adams Central Elementary, 975 South Adams Central Ave.
Adams Central Preschool, 512 N. Brass Ave., Juniata
Alcott Elementary, 313 N. Cedar Ave.
City Iron and Metal, 200 S Burlington Ave.
First Interstate Bank, 700 N. Burlington Ave.
Five Points Bank, 322 N. St. Joseph Ave.; 320 S. Burlington Ave.; 2815 Osborne Drive West
