p12-24-12GOOboxes1.jpg

Longtime volunteer Bill Riese waits for one of the deliverers of Goodfellows boxes to back their vehicle up to the door so it can be loaded at the Adams County Fairgrounds Activities Building on Dec. 22, 2012.

 Darran Fowler/Tribune

The Hastings Tribune is seeking volunteers who can help deliver Goodfellows boxes to families during the morning on Christmas Eve.

The Goodfellows boxes will be ready for distribution at the Adams County Fairgrounds from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. Volunteers will need to use their own vehicle and have a valid driver’s license.

p12-23-13GOOboxloading3.jpg

Dave Bruce carries a Goodfellows box from the Adams County Fairgrounds to a car so it can be delivered on Dec. 21, 2013.
0
0
0
0
0