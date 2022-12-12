The packing of boxes with food and toys for the Hastings Tribune’s annual Goodfellows program will be Tuesday, Dec. 20, and Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Adams County Fairgrounds.
Anyone interested in volunteering either of those two evenings can contact the Hastings Tribune at 402-462-2131. That way your name can be added to the Tribune's list of volunteers.
The food will be packed into boxes starting at 5 p.m. on both days with the heavier products packed first on Tuesday and the lighter products added on Wednesday. The toys will be added to the boxes on Wednesday night after the rest of the food is packed.
The Goodfellows program is serving 210 families this year. The application period expired Nov. 30.
This year’s recipients of the Goodfellows program have been notified via postcard, which they should receive in the mail this week.
The Goodfellows program began in 1926 when Hastings Daily Tribune publisher Adam Breede and editor Harry Smith decided to serve as “good fellows” to less fortunate families.
As Breede and Smith discussed the idea with people around town, more people and businesses got involved.
Before long, the Goodfellows program became a Hastings tradition that continues today.
Monetary donations to Goodfellows also can be sent to the Hastings Tribune, Attention: Goodfellows, P.O. Box 788, Hastings, NE 68902.
Donations of new toys for children 12 and under can be placed into toy collection boxes at participating schools and businesses in Hastings. The boxes will remain at each location until Monday, Dec. 19.
Toy donation boxes for Goodfellows can be found at the following locations:
Adams Central Elementary, 975 South Adams Central Ave.
Adams Central Preschool, 512 N. Brass Ave., Juniata
Alcott Elementary, 313 N. Cedar Ave.
City Iron and Metal, 200 S Burlington Ave.
First Interstate Bank, 700 N. Burlington Ave.
Five Points Bank, 322 N. St. Joseph Ave.; 320 S. Burlington Ave.; 2815 Osborne Drive West
Heartland Bank, 3701 Osborne Drive West
Hastings Middle School, 201 N. Marian Road
Hastings High School, 1100 W. 14th St.
Hastings Tribune, 908 W. Second St.
Hawthorne Elementary, 2200 W. Ninth St.
Kully Pipe and Steel Showroom, 405 W. South St.
Levander’s Body Shop, 208 E. J St.
Lincoln Elementary, 720 Franklin Ave.
Savings Bank, 631 W 2nd St.
Longfellow Elementary, 828 N. Hastings Ave.
MNB Bank, 800 N. Burlington Ave.
Pinnacle Bank, 530 N. Burlington Ave.
Roger’s, 1035 S. Burlington Ave.
Watson Elementary, 1720 Crane Ave.
