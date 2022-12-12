p12-21-17GOOtoys1.jpg

Volunteer Joan Coble places donated toys in boxes for children at Goodfellows in December 2017.

The packing of boxes with food and toys for the Hastings Tribune’s annual Goodfellows program will be Tuesday, Dec. 20, and Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Anyone interested in volunteering either of those two evenings can contact the Hastings Tribune at 402-462-2131. That way your name can be added to the Tribune's list of volunteers.

