The deadline is Nov. 30 for applications for the Hastings Tribune’s annual Goodfellows program, which provides food and toys to area families for the holiday season.
The applications are available at the Hastings Tribune, 908 W. Second St., or online at www.hastingstribune.com/goodfellows.
Completed print copies of the application may be mailed to the Tribune or dropped off at the Tribune's customer service desk.
The Goodfellows program began in 1926 when Hastings Daily Tribune publisher Adam Breede and editor Harry Smith decided to serve as “good fellows” to less fortunate families.
As Breede and Smith discussed the idea with people around town, more people and businesses got involved.
Before long, the Goodfellows program became a Hastings tradition that continues today.
Last year, Goodfellows served 277 families for a total of 708 people.
Families accepted this year by the Goodfellows program will have boxes of food and/or toys for children 12 or younger delivered to their homes on Saturday, Dec. 18, by 10 a.m. Recipients must be home to receive delivery.
Family members who may not be home at that time can pick up their boxes on Thursday, Dec. 16, or Friday, Dec. 17. Each applicant will be notified via postcard in advance of their options for getting their boxes.
Monetary donations to Goodfellows also can be sent to the Hastings Tribune, Attention: Goodfellows, P.O. Box 788, Hastings, NE 68902.
Donations can be made online. To make a donation to the program online, go to hastingstribune.com/goodfellows.
Donations of new toys for children 12 and under can be placed into toy collection boxes at participating schools and businesses in Hastings. They will remain at each location until Dec. 13.
Goodfellows toy donation boxes can be found at the following locations beginning Monday, Nov. 29:
— Adams Central Elementary, 975 South Adams Central Ave.
— Adams Central Preschool, 512 N. Brass Ave., Juniata
— Alcott Elementary, 313 N. Cedar Ave.
— Allen’s, 1115 W. Second St.
— Bank of Doniphan, 800 N. Burlington Ave.
— City Iron and Metal, 200 S Burlington Ave.
— Five Points Bank, 322 N. St. Joseph Ave.; 320 S. Burlington Ave.; 2815 Osborne Drive West
— Great Western Bank, 700 N. Burlington Ave.
— Heartland Bank, 3701 Osborne Drive West
— Hastings Middle School, 201 N. Marian Road
— Hastings High School, 1100 W. 14th St.
— Hastings Tribune, 908 W. Second St.
— Hawthorne Elementary, 2200 W. Ninth St.
— Kully Pipe and Steel Showroom, 405 W. South St.
— Levander’s Body Shop, 208 E. J St.
— Lincoln Elementary, 720 Franklin Ave.
— Lincoln Federal Savings Bank, 631 W 2nd St.
— Longfellow Elementary, 828 N. Hastings Ave.
— Pinnacle Bank, 530 N. Burlington Ave.
— Roger’s, 1035 S. Burlington Ave.
— Watson Elementary, 1720 Crane Ave.
— Wells Fargo Bank, 747 N. Burlington Ave.
— Zion Classical Academy, 465 S. Marian Road
