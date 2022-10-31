Applications are available this month for the Hastings Tribune’s annual Goodfellows program, which provides food and toys to area families for the holiday season.
Goodfellows applications will be accepted from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30. Applications may be mailed in or taken to the Hastings Tribune.
People accepted by the Goodfellows program will have boxes of food and/or toys for children 12 or younger delivered to their homes on Saturday, Dec. 24, by 10 a.m. Recipients must be home to receive delivery.
Family members who may not be home at that time can pick up their boxes on Thursday, Dec. 22, or Friday, Dec. 23. Boxes can also be delivered to homes on those two days.
The Goodfellows program began in 1926 when Hastings Daily Tribune publisher Adam Breede and editor Harry Smith decided to serve as “good fellows” to less fortunate families.
As Breede and Smith discussed the idea with people around town, more people and businesses got involved.
Before long, the Goodfellows program became a Hastings tradition that continues today.
