Pat Randolph assembles boxes Dec. 13, 2021, for Hastings Goodfellows at Adams County Fairgrounds while volunteering with Sertoma.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune/

Applications are available this month for the Hastings Tribune’s annual Goodfellows program, which provides food and toys to area families for the holiday season.

Goodfellows applications will be accepted from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30. Applications may be mailed in or taken to the Hastings Tribune.

